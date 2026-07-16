Bengals could score their future third-down back in intriguing trade scenario

The Cincinnati Bengals may be returning all their starters and then some on offense this year. However, while Joe Burrow is the all-important engine that makes everything go, the future of the backfield is very much up in the air.

Chase Brown is entering a contract year. No telling whether the Bengals will be able to retain him, especially with potential extensions on the horizon for DJ Turner and Dax Hill.

Beyond Brown, Cincinnati's running back room could use a spark, or at least insurance behind aging veteran Samaje Perine. Here's a move that would do just that.

Bengals capitalize on Chargers' crowded backfield in savvy mock trade for Kimani Vidal

It's imperative for the Bengals to build on last season's success of running the ball. A strong rushing attack takes lots of pressure off Burrow, keeps defenses more honest, and opens up more chances for play-action and explosive plays through the air.

One way to do that is to add another dynamic ball-carrier to complement Brown. Los Angeles Chargers tailback Kimani Vidal fits the bill.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote a piece that proposed one trade for each team before the season. Vidal for a late-round pick in next year's draft was his chosen scenario for Cincinnati:

"Regardless of what happens with running back Chase Brown's contract situation, the Bengals should look for a reliable backup tailback younger than Samaje Perine, who turns 31 in September. Last season, Vidal filled in well for Omarion Hampton, racking up 117-plus rushing yards in three of his 10 starts. The Chargers signed speedy running back Keaton Mitchell for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system. The Bengals should inquire about Vidal's availability."

Vidal is a compact back with a low center of gravity at 5'8" and 215 pounds. The Bengals' massive offensive line and elite passing game would be a phenomenal fit for him.

Plus, Vidal has proven his chops as a pass-catcher, averaging a healthy 9.4 yards per catch on 21 receptions through two seasons. The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Troy has proven his chops at the NFL level, and as Moton mentions, the Bolts have a formidable 1-2 punch with Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell.

Hampton is for sure the feature back in LA. The team just drafted him in the first round last year. Mitchell is the change-up to him. A home run-hitting speedster.

Put it this way: Vidal is basically a younger, far more explosive version of Perine and is a superior pass blocker (55.5 vs. 39.1 by 2025 PFF grades). Who wouldn't sign up for that in exchange for a late Day 3 pick? Sounds like an ideal third-down back of the future to me!

Sure, we can wait around for Tahj Brooks to see if he pops. If Brooks shows promising signs in training camp, great, that'd give the Bengals two potential multi-year options at the position, whereas Brown and Perine are on expiring contracts.

I'm not so sure the Chargers would trade Vidal given how snakebitten they were by injuries this past season. If Joe Hortiz is willing to listen, though, Duke Tobin needs to get him on the horn ASAP.