Bengals could single-handedly screw the Steelers' draft plans at QB

Quarterback is a non-issue for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Water is wet.

However, a Bengals rival is sitting in the absolute worst position, quarterback-wise, in all of football right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have ... drum roll ... Mason Rudolph penciled in as their starter.

Now, the Steelers could also be in prime position to come away with a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether or not the Aaron Rodgers decision goes in their favor, it seems plausible that at pick 21, the Steelers are in good shape to land a rookie passer.

However, one very realistic series of events could see Pittsburgh hung out to dry, and the Bengals have an opportunity to be heavily involved.

It would be the funniest thing ever if the Steelers were left without options at quarterback

Here's how it would work...

The Tennessee Titans obviously select Cam Ward at no. 1 overall. Then, at no. 9 overall, the New Orleans Saints take full advantage of Shedeur Sanders being on the board. With the recent Derek Carr news, this seems like best-case scenario for New Orleans.

Pittsburgh then starts to sweat. But, Jaxson Dart is still an option and, in all likelihood, nobody is going to reach on him between 10 and 15.

A few picks later, the Steelers are seriously considering trading up for Dart at no. 16 where the Arizona Cardinals hold the pick. They opt to wait until after the Bengals at no. 17 for obvious reasons.

Cincinnati doesn't need a quarterback.

But, the Bengals very well could sell the no. 17 selection to the highest bidder. The only question is, which team would consider coming up and getting Dart at such a polarizing position? That team would have to be desperate, right?

Enter: the Cleveland Browns.

Oh, to get another AFC North rival involved here would feel so sweet, wouldn't it? The Browns and Bengals coming together in effort to ruin the Steelers' hopes altogether would be pure poetry.

Cleveland could count as desperate. After all, they're sitting at pick no. 33 and Dart could be gone by the time they're back on the clock. Not to mention, do we even need to talk about their situation with Deshaun Watson and 40-year-old Joe Flacco?

No, Kenny Pickett isn't the answer either.

Now, even if it's not the Browns, what about a team like the L.A. Rams coming up from no. 26? Les Snead has a history of making aggressive trades. Matthew Stafford may not have much longer and Sean McVay has considered walking away from the game in recent years.

Why not ensure the Rams not only have a future but that McVay has an opportunity to work with a top quarterback prospect? That might lure him into sticking around in a post-Stafford world.

This isn't as crazy as it might seem. The Bengals have plenty of needs to fill yet. Why not try and aggressively move back to acquire extra capital? If Duke Tobin can work the phones well and tempt a few teams, in particular, then Pittsburgh might just be left in the desert.

And that, folks, would be hilarious.