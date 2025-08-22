Bengals DC names training camp MVP and it's not who anyone would expect

The Cincinnati Bengals have such an excellent offense and such an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow that it's a challenge of the highest order to, as Partagaz would say, "calibrate your enthusiasm" if you're a fan of the team.

Like when you consider that the Bengals were literally a few plays away from being a 12-win team in 2024 despite fielding an 11-man human sieve for a defensive unit, how can't you get hyped for this season?

Well, until new defensive coordinator Al Golden sounded off on who he thought was having the best training camp of anyone, I was pretty cynical. Still am to some degree until Trey Hendrickson signs a new contract. But I gotta say, Golden gave me a glimmer of real hope that I can cling to.

Al Golden: Bengals DT Kris Jenkins Jr. 'arguably has had the best camp of anybody"

Thanks to the YouTube channel Cincinnati Bengals Talk, you can take in Golden's latest media session in its entirety. This man has a special kind of fire to him. A contagious enthusiasm, if you will.

In addition to stating that defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. "arguably has had the best camp of anybody," Golden explained how and why the NFL sophomore has taken a Year 2 leap in his development. The key bit of context here is Golden's reference to how Jenkins wasn't healthy as a rookie.

"He missed a lot of camp with an arm issue, and he was behind from the get-go. […] I don't think he was either 100 percent, nor was he happy with the way it went for him. And he's worked really hard to remedy that, and really take his game to the next level. He's done that for us. I’m really excited about him and his versatility. He's become a better pass-rusher on early downs. We're giving him the freedom to do that. He's strong. He brings energy."

I wrote a while back about how Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List" has proven to embellish certain athletic testing numbers over the years. There's less margin for error nowadays, but quite often I've noticed NFL Scouting Combine numbers don't tend to match up with the mythical yarns spun in that annual column.

Such was the case with Kris Jenkins Jr., who had a decorated career under Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan before disappointing in his maiden pro campaign. Not that you can expect every draft pick to hit and make an immediate impact, but Jenkins filled a dire position of need for the Bengals, and ultimately came up small for a 49th overall pick.

But I couldn't be more encouraged by Golden's update on Jenkins' progress. The 23-year-old has all the physical tools to be a productive NFL player. Also doesn't hurt that his father was a four-time Pro Bowler and was twice a first-team All-Pro defensive tackle.

The blend of pedigree, innate athleticism, and evident work ethic to catch Golden's eye has me bullish on Jenkins. If he can stay healthy in 2025, he'll raise the ceiling of Cincinnati's defensive line quite a lot on his own.

Free-agent addition TJ Slaton was brought aboard to be a designated run-stopper. Anything Jenkins can offer as a pass-rusher is a major bonus.

Plus, veteran BJ Hill can stay fresher the more quality snaps Jenkins records. Whenever Hill was off the field last year, I was personally terrified that a huge play was coming for the opposition. It unfolded that way at a high enough clip to cost the Bengals a spot in the playoffs.

Cincinnati has taken big swings on draft picks in recent years. The walking off-field red flag that was Jermaine Burton. The medically-flagged Erick All Jr. This year, it was the boom-or-bust first-rounder Shemar Stewart, and two off-ball linebackers in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

It sure would be nice to have Kris Jenkins Jr. be a massive hit. From what Al Golden is saying? Sure sounds like he's about to be. For a defense desperate for positive news, Jenkins represents a real beacon of optimism.

