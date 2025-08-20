Bengals dealt brutal blow as 3-year offensive line starter is out for 2025 season

No matter what the Cincinnati Bengals do to try to solve their offensive line problems, nothing seems to work. Whether it's draft capital, shelling out — or what they'd consider "shelling out" — for free agents, or any other means, it ain't clicking.

A promising potential solution presented itself when free-agent right guard Dalton Risner took a visit to Cincinnati yesterday. Alas, he left without signing a deal.

Now the news has only gotten worse for the trench group tasked with protecting superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cordell Volson out for 2025 season due to shoulder surgery

Head coach Zac Taylor announced that Cordell Volson will need surgery to repair his injured shoulder and is expected to miss the whole season, per NBC 5 Cincinnati's Charlie Clifford.

Funnily enough, I just finished writing not long ago about ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who blasted the Bengals for doing a poor job at building their o-line since Burrow joined the team in 2020.

You could actually consider Volson something of a bright spot, at least for continuity's sake. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of North Dakota State started from his rookie season on at left guard. Only problem was, at his peak, Volson has been a mediocre, replacement-level starter. If anything, he regressed in 2024. PFF graded him as the 65th-ranked pass protector amongst 73 qualifying guards.

Giving up interior pressure is the quickest way to derail a quarterback. That Burrow still managed to lead the NFL in passing yards and passing TDs with Volson and an even-worse Alex Cappa as his guards last season is the sign of a transcendent player. Burrow already plays the most difficult position in all of sports. He does it at a degree of difficulty his elite peers simply do not.

Timing of Cordell Volson's injury news couldn't be worse

Risner is exploring potentially greener pastures on his free agency tour. While he could still sign in Cincinnati, there's no doubt Risner could likely score a more lucrative deal elsewhere. And that's one of many major problems the Bengals face.

Failing to secure Risner to a deal on Tuesday has more to do with the player than the team's desire to have him. Nevertheless, it's safe to assume the offer didn't compel Risner enough to sign on the dotted line despite how exceptional the offense is that he'd be playing for.

That goes to show that Cincinnati will continue to be labeled a cheap, reactive football operation rather than a proactive one that aggressively pursues Super Bowls.

Now all of a sudden, if Risner isn't signed, Volson's absence creates a gaping void when it comes to depth on the Bengals' maligned o-line unit. Although I predicted Volson would be cut in my latest 53-man roster prediction below, I acknowledged he'd still be a viable backup and could be retained for that reason.

With Volson's 2025 campaign out the window, and chief right guard starting competitors Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford dealing with injuries, Cincinnati's plan to protect Burrow once again looks flawed at best; brutally callous at worst.

Sound harsh? Well, dig on this. If you've been reading along the past few weeks, you know what stat is coming...

most brutal stat you'll read today:



Joe Burrow has been blitzed at the #1 LOWEST rate of any QB the last 4 years



--but--



he has been hit within 2.5 seconds of snap at the #1 HIGHEST rate 👀



Burrow has been hit within 2.5 seconds 25% MORE than the #2 most hit QB in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QOCOmIvRgg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 1, 2025

More Bengals News and Analysis