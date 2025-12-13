Bengals' defensive line must capitalize on Ravens' porous guard play

With the playoffs as an afterthought, with very little chance for the Cincinnati Bengals to get to the postseason, we now turn our attention to how the team can be better in 2026.

One thing the team can do is evaluate the current roster and identify players who will help it return to where it wants to be next season. And that is especially the case for anyone on Cincinnati's defensive line this weekend.

Self-scouting will be an opportunity for players to win their one-on-one matchups in the last few games of the season, demonstrating to the decision-makers and other teams willing to trade for them that they can have an impact on an NFL roster moving forward.

Fortunately, the Bengals’ edge rushers and defensive tackles should have an enormous advantage over comically bad guard play.

Beating guard Daniel Faalele is mandatory for Bengals' d-line

Whether it is a defensive tackle straight up, a defensive end off a twist or stunt, or a blitzing linebacker or safety, whoever is past rushing against Ravens’ guard Daniel Faalele must win each matchup.

Faalele’s inability to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson or look competent in space for Baltimore's rushing attack has eclipsed ineptitude. His play has reached comical proportions for those who watch the Ravens every week.

However, for those who are fans of the Flock, Faalele’s play is no laughing matter.

As former Bengals great Chad Ochocinco Johnson said on his podcast, Nightcap, number 77 is “always at the scene of a crime.” Even some of Baltimore's biggest loyalists are saying on their own channels are blaming John Harbaugh and the coaching staff for continuing to deploy Faalele on the gridiron:

Daniel Faalele deserves plenty of criticism for his play



However, John Harbaugh and the Ravens coaching staff deserves just as much blame for continuing to let Faalele on the field, even if the options to replace him aren’t ideal pic.twitter.com/Aq3m3PFZIW — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 9, 2025

On the other side of the Ravens' offensive line is left guard Andrew Voorhees. And while his play is not as virally poor as Faalele’s, Cincinnati’s defensive line should have a few opportunities to win some reps against him.

In the last meeting between the two AFC North rivals, Joseph Ossai recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits. The only other person to record a quarterback hit was slot cornerback Jalen Davis.

The rest of the Bengals' defensive line was a no-show on the pass rush stat sheet.

As the evaluation process takes shotgun for the rest of this season's ride, the defensive linemen must capitalize on the mediocre performance of opposing offensive linemen.

The matchup against Faalele and Vorhees is an excellent opportunity for someone, anyone, to put positive and dominating reps on film as we inch closer to the offseason.

Let Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter cook, just with a different recipe

It is also an opportunity for defensive coordinator Al Golden to develop a few blitz packages for a struggling linebacker unit.

If Demetrious Knight and Barrett Carter are going to be liabilities in pass defense and with missed open-field tackles, they may be better suited to rush the passer.

An ineffective Baltimore interior offensive line could be a great way to attack the Ravens’ offense, as well as to build some much-needed confidence into the young linebackers.

Confidence builder in the offing for McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins Jr.?

Defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins Jr. are a couple of players on the defensive line who could use some confidence themselves.

Jackson, who asked for a trade earlier in the season, has not had that jaw-dropping moment that would make him desirable for another team to trade for. That could change with a play or two against Baltimore's guards. That is, if he's active, of course.

In the 13 games, Jenkins has 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three QB hits, and two tackles for loss. He has a chance to add to those totals going against Baltimore's interior offensive line. In doing so, he could give the team hope that they made the right decision in selecting him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Get pressure up the middle on Lamar Jackson or add to 2026 to-do list

The Bengals do not have a hope of making the playoffs this season. However, they have a chance to evaluate players and ruin Baltimore's playoff hopes and the process.

It would be nice to see the defensive line apply ample pressure on Lamar Jackson on Sunday. We should be able to count on questionable interior offensive line play from our starting lineup and high draft picks.

If we cannot get to Jackson through the interior of their offensive line, then we must add a pass-rushing defensive tackle to a long and expanding list of needs heading into the 2026 off-season.

