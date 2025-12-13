This under-the-radar move might be the best thing the Bengals did all year

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been able to quite put everything together in the midst of a disappointing 4-9 season. Joe Burrow's turf toe injury in Week 2 was the most glaring setback, but the lack of complementary football has doomed Cincinnati to a losing record.

Who Dey Nation is grasping at straws for silver linings from the 2025 campaign. Burrow's swift return is a major morale booster. However, it's likely the Bengals are about to miss the playoffs for a third straight year of Joe Shiesty's prime, which is flat-out depressing to ponder for too long.

So what good is there to take from a year of falling well short of Super Bowl expectations? Look no further than a last-minute signing before the season that's paid massive dividends.

Dalton Risner has emerged as one of Bengals' most important leaders

It took until late August for the Bengals to admit to themselves that they weren't good enough at the right guard spot to roll into the season comfortably. They went out and signed Dalton Risner in late August, which was later than desired, but it still got done.

Risner got off to a rocky start, in part because he was pressed into duty in the season opener for an injured Lucas Patrick. Week 2 saw Risner at the center of a blown pass protection that caused Joe Burrow's turf toe injury.

That's more bad circumstances and rotten luck than anything else. Over the long haul of the season, there's no question Risner has proven his value and then some.

To me, finding a starting-caliber guard in the Burrow era is like finding a unicorn prancing along an urban street. May be worth looking into an early extension for Risner. Just thinking out loud here.

Because Risner's impact goes beyond the white lines. He's unquestionably served as a capable mentor and excellent teammate, whose hit-the-ground-running preparation upon his arrival made an immediate impression, and whose football character is self-evidently exceptional.

Bengals team reporter Geoff Hobson wrote a great feature on Risner recently, where the latter described how familiar he got with the backstories of rookie guards Dylan Fairchild and Jalen Rivers. Both NFL neophytes were blown away that they knew about awards they won in college, but Risner just viewed it as part of being a great teammate.

"It's about relationships, man, that's what the sport is forged on. If you want to know why our offensive line is playing better each and every week, it's because we're getting to know each other. We love each other. We're playing for each other. We don't want to let each other down. I know these guys. I know their stories. They're starting to get to know me, and that's the special part about this game that you can't really replace."

That's the mere tip of the iceberg. Risner's uber-positive stint in Cincy to date makes it all the more baffling that he wasn't signed before the late stages of camp and the preseason.

Anyway, it's doubtful Risner will cost an arm and a leg to keep around. If the Bengals want to ensure Joe Burrow keeps having fun playing football, retaining Risner should be a top priority.

Doesn't seem like a big ask. For the Bengals, though, almost anything is.

