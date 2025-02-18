Bengals' division rival listed as top potential landing spot for Deebo Samuel

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel turned heads in the NFL world when he requested a trade out of San Francisco earlier this month. Samuel has spent the first six months of his career as a member of the Niners, but now he feels like it's time for a fresh start.

"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have," Samuel of the situation, via ESPN "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it's best that we find another team."

The Niners granted Samuel permission to seek a trade, so now the question turns to where Samuel could end up. According to early odds, Samuel's next NFL home could be with a major division rival of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers listed as the favorite to land Deebo Samuel if 49ers trade him

Per DraftKings sports book, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the highest odds to have Samual on the roster prior to Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season (+250), if he leaves San Francisco. The Niners have the highest overall odds to have Samuel on their roster to start the season.

Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for Samuel is logical. The Steelers are desperately in need of some more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and Samuel would fit the bill. The Steelers don't seem to know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025, but Samuel would be a good weapon to have regardless of who lines up behind center.

If Samuel is traded to Pittsburgh, then the Bengals would have to worry about facing off against him twice a season, which isn't ideal for a team with a questionable defense and a porous secondary.

After the Steelers. the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers (+650) have the best odds of landing Samuel in a trade, followed by the Washington Commanders (+850) and New England Patriots (+1000). All of those teams are in need of some receiver help, so it makes sense that they're listed as the early favorites.

For what it's worth, the Bengals aren't expected to get in on the Samuel sweepstakes. They're tied for the third-lowest odds (+400) to land the star receiver.