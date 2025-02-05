Bengals' division rival mentioned as likely landing spot for Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams' plan to trade star receiver Cooper Kupp over the offseason could be bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati isn't expected to be a suitor for Kupp, but one of the team's biggest rivals might be.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites to land Cooper Kupp via trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of some additional offensive weapons, and they're considered the favorites to land Kupp, according to DraftKings and other sports books. CBS Sports also listed Pittsburgh as a logical landing spot for Kupp, providing the following rationale:

"Pittsburgh's desire to acquire a proven, veteran wideout last year was well-documented. In Kupp, the Steelers would be getting just that while giving their next starting quarterback (Justin Fields?) a reliable target. Kupp would also be a positive influence for George Pickens, who despite all of his talent has failed to live up to his potential."

Even Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger wants to see the team trade for Kupp, as he thinks Kupp's addition could be beneficial for George Pickens.

"I think for the Steelers it’s a great move depending on what the Rams are asking," Roethlisberger said. "If they are asking for something that is outlandish, then don’t do it, but if it’s worth doing and you have the cap space to take on his contract, then I would absolutely do it. I think he can come in as a number two behind George. He’s a veteran presence that can help maybe teach George how to be a pro wide receiver in the NFL."

So, there certainly seems to be some momentum behind Kupp potentially joining the Steelers, which would obviously be bad news for the Bengals, who have to play the Steelers twice a year and compete directly with them for playoff positioning.

The Steelers have lacked playmakers on offense in recent years, and adding Kupp would help to address that issue, which would theoretically make them better, and tougher for the Bengals to overtake in their quest to avoid missing out on postseason play for a third consecutive season.

In general, anything good for the Steelers is probably bad for the Bengals, and Pittsburgh acquiring Kupp would fit into both categories.