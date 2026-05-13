Bengals draft pick ready to become next breakout star in the NFL

The Bengals spent the majority of their 2026 offseason addressing their defense and rightfully so. They allowed nearly 29 points per game last season, and there were five contests in which they allowed at least 37 points. That is why they spent the majority of their resources upgrading that side of the ball.

To their credit, the Bengals did make some huge upgrades. Dexter Lawrence is a franchise-changing player at defensive tackle. Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell bring more juice to the pass-rush room. And the addition of Bryan Cook gives them a well-rounded secondary.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals are betting on continuity, and youth will help the offense take a step forward. Cincinnati could not afford to use any more resources on offense, given the state of their defense, and they are banking on several young players, such as Amarius Mims, to vastly improve.

Amarius Mims could be the next great offensive tackle in the NFL

When the Bengals selected Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they knew he was a developmental project who might not reach his ceiling until the end of his rookie contract. There were more “pro-ready” tackles on the board, but the front office was highly intrigued by his upside.

Mims has shown improvement since entering the league, but he is on the verge of stardom going into Year 3. And in a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Bradley Locker named him as the next breakout offensive tackle who could soon dominate the NFL. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the former Georgia star:

“Mims’ second season in Cincinnati was decent on the surface with a 67.6 overall PFF grade, finishing with no higher than a 66.6 mark in both pass- and run-blocking. But Mims really hit his stride in the second half of 2025, earning an 81.0 overall grade from Weeks 12-18. In those seven weeks, Mims didn’t give up a sack and produced a 76.6 PFF run-blocking score”

One thing that should greatly help the development of Mims is that the Bengals are returning all 11 starters on offense, including all five on the offensive line. Playing next to the same players year over year helps foster trust and consistency. And that’s why you saw some of Mims’ best play come in the second half of the 2025 season.

Mims was drafted because the Bengals believe he can be an elite pass blocker on the right side. His size might always limit his ability as a run blocker, especially out in space, but he can be incredibly difficult to get around in the passing game. With better footwork and hand placement, there is no reason why Mims shouldn’t dramatically improve in Year 3.

The offensive line will be the key to the Bengals success in 2026. They have more talent at the position than ever and if Mims can start to scratch his potential, they could easily have the best offensive tackle pairing in the AFC North. Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL when he’s not pressured and if Mims can shore up the right side, there is no telling just how lethal this offense could be this season.

Keep an eye out for Mims throughout the offseason and into training camp as his development will be vital for the Bengals if they want to get back to competing for the AFC North crown. And don’t be surprised if we aren’t talking about Mims being among the best right tackles in the conference. He certainly has that type of ability, and now it’s time for him to live up to his draft status.