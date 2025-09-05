Bengals extend yet another veteran to double down on protecting Joe Burrow

It's fair to say that the Cincinnati Bengals didn't do a good enough job of protecting Joe Burrow at the beginning of his career. Some of that is due to the fact that he was, after all, drafted first overall to the NFL's reigning worst team. Not going to be a roster cupboard full of elite players as is.

But ever since Burrow went down with an awful knee injury as a rookie, and the offensive line was exposed throughout their playoff run to Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals have been far more proactive about fortifying the trenches in front of their franchise quarterback.

Have the bottom-line results always panned out well? Not by a long shot. At least the effort is there from the front office, though, and that effort continued with a surprise contract extension on Friday.

Bengals center Ted Karras signs 1-year extension through 2026

The team announced that Ted Karras would remain in Cincinnati, and NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported that the new deal is worth $5 million.

That's actually down from the $6.3 million cap figure Karras is on the books for in 2025. Nevertheless, it's good for Karras to have some security and a similar pay rate well in advance of his age-33 season, and it's a decent job by the Bengals to get out ahead of what should be a critical 2026 offseason.

Rather than framing things that way and lamenting some of the front office's previous moves, we should take this time to give props where they're due. Securing Karras guarantees that Cincinnati has no fewer than three viable options at center for next season and beyond.

You could argue that forking over an extra $5 million for an aging Karras is rather redundant, considering the likes of Matt Lee and Seth McLaughlin have upside to be future starters. However, Karras is a seasoned vet and two-time Super Bowl champ who brings invaluable experience to a rather youthful bunch and has earned the trust of Burrow ever since he initially signed in 2022.

Much of the o-line woes in Cincinnati stem from a lack of collective athleticism and thin depth. Lee and McLaughlin are potential Karras heirs who boast superior athletic profiles, yet Karras is still an exceptional pass protector, locker room leader, and fiery competitor who elevates the entire group.

As nonplussed as I've been at the Bengals' handling of Trey Hendrickson and their other best players at the contract negotiating table, this Karras extension is a savvy move. Hendrickson is set to be a free agent in 2026, along with key defensive backs in Geno Stone and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Taking Karras' new deal into account, Cincinnati should have about $47 million in cap room to play with. That's before potential massive restructures from Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, or Tee Higgins that could free up a lot more space.

Despite how dramatic this offseason was at times, the Bengals front office is at least taking one critical mission seriously: Keeping No. 9 healthy and upright as often as possible.

More Bengals News and Analysis