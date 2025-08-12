Bengals fans are learning what Clemson fans already knew about Barrett Carter

From the Clemson Tigers to the Cincinnati Bengals, Barrett Carter might have changed his stripes, but one thing that hasn't seemed to change is his relentless play style.

Carter, the Bengals' fourth-round draft pick this year, saw his first action in an NFL game environment this past Thursday, and he did not disappoint. He recorded a sack in the game, showcasing the explosiveness that Clemson fans have seen for the past three seasons.

But how realistic is it to expect an early Day 3 draft pick to take on a significant rookie-year role on a team trying to return to the playoffs for the first time in three years? Let's break down Carter in more detail after his impressive NFL debut.

Where does Barrett Carter fit in on the Bengals' defense?

Fellow StripeHype contributor Glenn Adams has named Carter as one of six players who should get more snaps following the Bengals' preseason debut. I second this stance, as I believe Carter showcased speed and explosiveness that Cincinnati has been lacking in their linebacker corps.

Linebacker is a position that the Bengals invested heavily in this offseason, adding Carter and Demetrius Knight II in the draft and signing Oren Burks from the Eagles. This leaves the situation somewhat murky as to how all of these players will be utilized in Al Golden's new defense. One thing is for sure, Barrett Carter can play, something that is not news to Clemson fans.

Barrett Carter earned high praise for Clemson career

Carter was a three-year starter at Clemson, where he established himself as one of the best linebackers in the country. A two-time All-ACC player according to ClemsonTigers.com, Carter was one of the most beloved players on the team.

Coach Dabo Swinney called Carter, "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years." That's high praise for a coach of Swinney's caliber. He finished his career at Clemson with 233 tackles (31.5 TFLs), 12.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, affecting the game in multiple ways.

Clemson LB Barrett Carter last season:



🔶 81.4 PFF Grade

🔶 77.4 Coverage Grade

🔶 27 QB Pressures

🔶 37 Defensive Stops pic.twitter.com/qhbQrajm7v — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 11, 2023

More on Barrett Carter's Bengals debut, outlook for the future

Carter played 29 snaps in his preseason debut. Pro Football Focus gave him a 78.3 grade in run defense, a 77.2 tackling grade, and a 71.0 pass rush grade. These are all above-average grades that tell the story of a smart, physical player. It wasn't all perfect, however, as PFF also gave him a 49.1 grade in pass coverage, which is below-average.

This will be something for Carter to continue to work on as the regular season approaches. In a recent StripeHype article, Matt Fitzgerald highlights how Al Golden's defensive scheme will rely on "depth and multiplicity." Carter has shown in his limited action that he can make plays in the run game and rush the passer. Improving as a coverage linebacker will only increase his value in a defense that might rotate players often.

Clemson fans have become accustomed to seeing him make plays like this during his time in Death Valley. This kind of energy and disruption is exactly what the Bengals defense needs in order to rebound from a brutal 2024 season. How he will be utilized is still unclear at the moment, but it is clear that the Bengals have a talented player in Carter who deserves to be on the field.

As training camp battles heat up and the regular season approaches, look out for #49, Barrett Carter, in the Bengals' final two preseason games as he looks to become a key piece of the 2025 Cincinnati defense.