Bengals fans are painfully familiar with Steelers' stubborn Mike Tomlin loyalty

The Cincinnati Bengals are the epitome of clinging to continuity that contradicts their best interests as an organization. Heck, folks were calling for the jobs of head coach Zac Taylor and top exec Duke Tobin when the offseason began, only to be denied of a possible new era.

To think that the oft-hapless Tobin has been in his seat eight years longer than the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl champion head coach Mike Tomlin just makes me angrier at Mike Brown.

But let's keep the main thing the main thing. The Steelers got smacked 30-6 on Monday night to cap off Wild Card Weekend, which is the latest marker of how overrated Tomlin and Pittsburgh's whole operation have been for the past decade or so.

Mike Tomlin ties ex-Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for dubious playoff record amid another Steelers one-and-done

Those of us Who Dey Heads who remember the Marvin Lewis days may look on Zac Taylor a bit more fondly. I mean, yes, Taylor has the benefit of Joe Burrow as his quarterback, whereas Lewis had the solid/unspectacular services of Andy Dalton.

Nevertheless, I never would've thought in a million years once Lewis was finally shown the door that Tomlin could match his postseason ineptitude. Yet here we are!!

Longest playoff losing streaks in playoff history:



Marvin Lewis 7

Mike Tomlin 7



Tomlin's gotta go. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 13, 2026

Gotta love what Tomlin said afterwards, too. It was some kind of faux hardo alpha male noise about how words mean nothing next to what happens on the field.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on his message to fans after another playoff loss:



"Words are cheap. It's about what you do or you don't do. People talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't."



(🎥 @steelers) https://t.co/cc9mr34XSV pic.twitter.com/aQ8G4W47ZO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

Yeahbut Mr. Tomlin, aren't you the dude who proudly parades the slogan, "The standard is the standard" and rests on laurels of a Lombardi Trophy you won approx. seventeen years ago?

Sir. Kind sir. Your Wikipedia page literally has an entire sections dedicated to your singular, colloquial orations endearingly dubbed "Tomlinisms."

So don't stand up there and act like you don't like the grandiose gab of the NFL, whether it comes from you, the media, the fans, or whomever. Your lionized legend is a testament to how valuable "cheap words" are when it comes to the National Football League.

What is the Steelers' so-called standard anymore, though? To get obliterated in the first round every year — that is, if you make the playoffs in the first place?

Far be it from me as a Bengals stan to be too critical of the reigning AFC North champs. However, at least Joe Burrow's two major injuries account for a good chunk of missing the postseason the last three years running. Even with Joe Shiesty missing out on playoff football of late, I think these stats are telling on the state of Pittsburgh's standard.

28 different head coaches have won a playoff game since Mike Tomlin's last win.



4 coaches have won playoff games with 2+ teams. https://t.co/S5Y343cQQq — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 13, 2026

The #Bengals have more playoff wins (5) than the rest of the AFC North combined since Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 13, 2026

I mean hey, Steelers, you do you. If you want to keep Tomlin around, that's fine by us Cincinnati faithful. What exactly is your plan at quarterback next season, by the way? LOL!

No by all means, Pittsburgh, keep employing Tomlin. Gift the Bengals another year of a staggering offense, a declining defense, and a coach who the modern game passed by a long time ago.

