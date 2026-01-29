Bengals fans will cringe if AFC North rival's picks in new mock draft come true

We'll do a number of Cincinnati Bengals mock drafts in the coming weeks around these parts. Got a lot of 'em up already. To bring a bit of a new twist on things, though, the Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft will be defined as much by the talent they acquire as what the rest of the AFC North division can scrounge up.

Cincinnati's lackluster, undermanned scouting department puts the organization at a decided disadvantage. Any good draft feels more like blind luck than nailing talent evaluations.

Then again, the draft is a crapshoot even for the teams who have far more means at their disposal to assess the incoming rookies. The mighty Baltimore Ravens, for instance, actually haven't fared that well in the past few years.

But now, with a new coaching staff led by Jesse Minter, a fresh perspective on personnel and what Minter's coaches want could lead to a bountiful Baltimore draft class once again. Sure seems like that's the case based on a certain major publication's latest mock draft.

Baltimore Ravens score excellent 2-round haul in 2026 NFL mock draft at Bengals' expense

Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic's staff put together a two-round mock draft, rather than the standard Day 1 practice. They had the Ravens scooping up Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane with the 14th pick, and Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch at No. 45 overall in Round 2. Here's the write-up for Ioane:

"A big, powerful athlete with quick hands and plenty of grit in the run game, Ioane played both guard spots, right tackle and even a bit of center at Penn State. One of the few consistent bright spots for the Nittany Lions this season, Ioane just feels like a Raven."

Olaivavega Ioane is one of my favorite guard prospects in recent memory. He's an elite pass protector who gave up four pressures, zero QB hits, and zero sacks in 2025 on 311 reps. Also boasts dominant power as a run blocker.

I've had my eye on Branch as a Bengals draft target for quite some time to fill that WR3/slot role that Andrei Iosivas isn't exactly suited to take up. Branch is a lot twitchier, more sudden, and just a better fit, whereas Iosivas is more of a backup boundary wideout.

Branch is kind of an odd fit for the Ravens with Zay Flowers, but both overcome a lack of size with elite explosiveness. Wouldn't be fun to see the Bengals try to cover both of them.

Meanwhile, in this mock draft, Duke Tobin's galaxy-brained scouts choose Auburn 'tweener EDGE Keldric Faulk at 10th overall and Branch's teammate from Athens, the solid-unspectacular defensive tackle Christen Miller at Pick 41.

I can't begin to describe how incensed I would be by these selections.

Sorry but I will not accept the Bengals drafting a dude at 10th overall who I have 83rd on my initial big board,. Per my colleague Marcus Mosher and others, Faulk best compares to Mykel Williams, my 74th-ranked prospect from 2025.

It's hard not to compare Keldric Faulk to Mykel Williams.



Williams ended up going to the 49ers at No. 11 last season. pic.twitter.com/gp7c32OF17 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 6, 2026

How 'bout no!! And Miller is a stout run defender, but he comes across to me as JAG (Just A Guy) who can win off raw athleticism but doesn't have much technical mastery to his game versus the run or pass.

Ioane's superior polish and help from probably-re-signed Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum would allow Baltimore's interior o-line to manhandle Miller. Cincinnati isn't lining up a bunch of world beaters at defensive tackle in 2026 as things stand now, and Miller is more of a rotational piece than an immediate-impact, above-average starter.

Buckle up, Who Dey Nation. It's about to be a painful wait for Draft Dey — and the pain may get worse once the main event does arrive.

