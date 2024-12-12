Bengals fans won't like latest rumors regarding Zac Taylor's job security
By Mike Luciano
The Cincinnati Bengals have come under fire for wasting perhaps the greatest season Joe Burrow has had in his professional life, as head coach Zay Taylor has this team at 5-8, a record they needed incredible luck against the Dallas Cowboys to achieve.
The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league, but their inability to play good situational football in the clutch or stop even the most basic offenses has turned the pressure on Taylor and this coaching staff up to the max. Will Taylor, who was hired in 2019, get another chance to coach this team?
Bengals fans may want Taylor's head on a silver platter as some pound of flesh for this terrible season, but ti doesn't seem like that level of change is coming to an organization that is notorious for being very patient with coaches.
According to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the expectation is that Cincinnati will bring back Taylor for the 2025 season. It seems much more likely, however, that changes will be made on Taylor's staff. Looking at you, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Bengals not expected to fire Zac Taylor after the 2024 NFL season
It seems likely that Anarumo will be one name who is likely removed from his position. This would complete a stunning fall from grace for the former head coaching candidate, as the Bengals would likely be in the playoff hunt if they got even below average defensive play from his unit.
The offensive side of the ball has been fantastic. Burrow is having the best season of his career despite losing OC Brian Callahan to the Titans head coaching job, and replacement Dan Pichter may even be an upgrade in this area. The changes may all be on one side of the ball.
The Bengals' logic in keeping Taylor while making changes isn't crazy. The Eagles are flying high after Nick Sirianni was given another chance with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, and the Bengals could be in for a similar bump. Taylor did get to a Super Bowl; very few can say that.
The Bengals will have a good team again next year, and they're always going to put up a fight as long as Burrow is in the lineup. Taylor is not a perfect coach, but this season seems like it could be improved upon by simply changing the defensive structure.