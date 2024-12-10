Joe Burrow might have just saved Zac Taylor's job with quote after win over Cowboys
It's no secret that there has been some growing speculation regarding Zac Taylor's job security amid the Cincinnati Bengals' underwhelming 2024 campaign. Fans are wondering if this could be Taylor's last season as the head coach in Cincinnati, and other coaches in the league are apparently wondering the same thing.
However, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow might have just saved Taylor's job with one particular quote after Cincinnati's 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Burrow's voice carries a ton of weight within the organization, and he gave Taylor -- and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher -- some major credit for their ability to adapt on the fly.
"Teams are going to mix up their coverages against us. They always do," Burrow said. "I think our coaches are some of the best in the league at identifying what teams are trying to do to us and adjusting on the fly."
Joe Burrow doesn't sound like a player itching for a coaching change
Burrow going out of his way to compliment Taylor and his coaching staff unsolicited probably bodes well for the coach's future. The fact that the Bengals were able to pull out a win over the hated Cowboys in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football probably didn't hurt either, nor does the fact that Taylor still has two years remaining on his current contract.
Plus, Taylor's offense hasn't been the issue this season. Since Cincinnati's defense has been the major problem area, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could ultimately be the one to be relieved of his duties. That's simply speculation, but it wouldn't be shocking given what we've seen on the field.
Taylor is in the midst of his sixth season in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022 and back to the AFC Championship game the following season, but the team is on the cusp of missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season, despite Burrow's MVP-caliber play.
The question is how much blame does Taylor deserve for Cincinnati's struggles. After all, he's not the general manager. The roster is full of holes on both sides of the ball and has been handicapped by a dilapidated defense.
There are some fans in Cincinnati who want to see Taylor gone, but Burrow's voice carries a bit more weight. He appears to be content with the current coach, and his support could be a determining factor when it comes to Taylor's future.