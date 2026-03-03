Bengals finally put final nail in coffin of Trey Hendrickson soap opera

The Cincinnati Bengals' years-long drama with Trey Hendrickson has, at long last, come to an end as of Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST franchise tag deadline. Cincinnati declined to tag Hendrickson in any capacity, making him an unrestricted free agent, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hendrickson has angled for a new contract commensurate with his elite sack production for multiple offseasons. Cincinnati refused to give in, and probably feel validated after Hendrickson's injury-plagued 2025 campaign that caused him to miss about half the season.

What this boils down to is Hendrickson's reasonable demands and the organization's weird-energy arrogance triggering a fractured relationship that couldn't be mended.

Trey Hendrickson won't receive franchise tag from Bengals: Why it's all for the best

Who wants a superstar player sticking around against his will on the franchise tag? Should be nobody. Wouldn't have put it past the Bengals to let this saga drag out even more, but even their typical EQ blindness couldn't help but read the room for once.

Losing Hendrickson for no compensation whatsoever is a bad look at face value. However, upon closer examination, it makes practical sense.

And mind you, this is coming from a staunch Trey advocate. I still think the team should've extended him last offseason on principle. Now that it's played out the way it has, not only does Hendrickson's departure open up the Bengals to sign multiple free-agent defensive starters, but it also gets rid of perhaps the biggest relational headache for the front office.

Tagging and trading Hendrickson could've been an option, yet that was way too risky. Cincinnati has way too much at stake in free agency to risk Hendrickson's massive tag charge eating up such a big chunk of salary cap space.

Sometimes, a team and a player just need a fresh start. That couldn't be truer in this instance.

Hendrickson was the best free-agent signing in Bengals history. He did his best to put his best foot forward. The franchise's powers that be above the coaching staff alienated him to the point where he wants no part of Cincinnati anymore. They didn't value Hendrickson as they should've, and continue to do that to other veterans.

If you ask me, Cincinnati should err on the side of rewarding players too much, rather than nickel and diming them for every cent. That's especially so when the Bengals are among the NFL's healthiest teams relative to the salary cap.

Could they have made a multi-year Trey extension fit by restructuring Joe Burrow's contract, and perhaps other stars like Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins? Yup. That ain't their M.O., though.

So until something changes on that front, and the Bengals actually want to go all-in for a Super Bowl whilst treating their best players with more implicit respect, letting Hendrickson walk was the only sensible move.