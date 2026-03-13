Bengals' free agency blunder just became Bills' new problem

The Cincinnati Bengals once thought they were stealing an ascending star from the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they got a whole lot of bad ball and a critical player on their defense who proved to be wholly unreliable.

Fresh off a breakout, seven-interception 2023 campaign in Baltimore, Stone signed with the Bengals the following offseason as a free agent. By Year 2, the team convinced him to take a pay cut.

Now? The Buffalo Bills are buying low on one of the most disappointing players in recent memory from Cincinnati. And that's saying something, given the overall sad state of their defensive unit.

Bengals safety Geno Stone signs 1-year contract with Buffalo Bills in free agency

Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz broke the news on Stone going to Buffalo on a one-year deal.

For whatever it's worth, the Bills aren't bringing Stone aboard to be a starter. He'll compete for snaps with the likes of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rising second-year player Jordan Hancock. Buffalo's 2024 second-round pick, Cole Bishop, figures to be entrenched at one of the starting safety spots.

Joe Goodberry provided a fitting, succinct breakdown of Stone's two years as the Bengals' starting safety.

A frustrating player for us. Got his hands on the ball at a decent rate. Played FS, but isn't a single-high type of rangy safety. Better in a split safety situation. Below average athlete with motor issues. Poor tackler. Stayed on the field as a starter for his experience and IQ. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 13, 2026

If you're seeking evidence for what my guy Joe is saying here, look no further than the glowing review of Stone by Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden — in tandem with some discouraging data points:

Of the 66 safeties in the NFL that have played 525+ snaps, Geno Stone has the 2nd most missed tackles with 22.



He is also 1 of 2 safeties on this list that hasn’t forced an incompletion this season.



That position has to be upgraded or have major competition added, at the least. https://t.co/gKMsXAKMYM — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 29, 2025

Geno Stone isn't big on the tackling aspect of tackle football. And for a guy who's allegedly great in coverage, PFF charged Stone with a 109.5 passer rating allowed in 2025.

We'll see what type of money Stone is making in Buffalo. Can't be that far above the league's veteran minimum. He's only turning 27 next month, so there's a chance that if he's thrust into duty, Stone can bounce back and work his way toward a starting job in 2027 somewhere else. Wouldn't count on it, though.

The writing was already on the wall that Stone was leaving Cincinnati after failing to live up to his initial two-year, $14 million contract. Once the Bengals signed Kansas City Chiefs star Bryan Cook, that officially sealed Stone's fate.

To the personnel department's credit, they could've refused to admit defeat on Stone. They could've taken Golden's words as gospel, signed Stone back for cheap, and addressed the safety position via the NFL Draft. Instead, they put their pride aside, acquired a legitimate upgrade in Cook, and are now poised to have a far better defense in 2026.

Best of luck to Stone in Buffalo. Bummer it didn't work out in Cincy. Hopes were high when he first signed. But the Bengals had no business hanging onto him after the last couple years.