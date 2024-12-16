Bengals get worst possible news regarding Sam Hubbard
Injury issues have been a theme for the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the 2024 NFL season, and that doesn't seem to be changing in the final weeks of the campaign.
After catching the first touchdown pass of his career against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a torn PCL that could end up costing him the rest of the season.
Sam Hubbard likely done for the season due to a torn PCL
After the game against Tennessee Hubbard surmised that he might have torn his PCL, and now his speculation has been confirmed.
"I landed weird, banged my knee in the ground," Hubbard said of the injury on Sunday. "Could be a PCL, but I need an MRI to see more."
Hubbard said that the injury likely won't require surgery, but with only three games remaining on Cincinnati's regular season slate, it seems unlikely that he would be able to return quickly enough to get back out on the field. Perhaps if the Bengals are able to make a deep playoff run Hubbard could come back, but that seems pretty unlikely at this point in time.
For what it's worth, Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn't yet ready to decalre Hubbard as out for the season.
"I'm not ready to say that," Taylor said about Hubbard being done for the season, via Sports Illustrated. "There's a chance, certainly out for this week. But as I sit here today, I'm not ready to say how long it's going to be but there's a chance of that (out for season)."
Hubbard , 29, started in all 14 games for the Bengals this season and he recorded 41 total tackles. nine QB hits, an interception and a forced fumble. He has one year remaining on his current contract, but the Bengals could save money if they decide to part ways with him over the offseason. So, the organization will have a difficult decision to make when it comes to Hubbard's future with the franchise.