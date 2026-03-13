Bengals should sign this free agent using Joe Burrow cap adjustment money

We at Stripe Hype have pounded the table for the Cincinnati Bengals to restructure Joe Burrow's contract as a means of freeing up $19+ million in 2026 salary cap space.

Cincinnati's perpetual inaction on that front persists as a pain point. However, in a most welcome plot twist — though not quite on the level of Baltimore's Maxx Crosby-Trey Hendrickson saga — the league office has actually done that Burrow restructure *for* the Bengals to some degree.

You read that right. Thanks to a little-known Burrow injury insurance policy that triggered from the games he missed last season due to turf toe, the team gained over $7 million in cap room as of Friday.

Bengals received a $7M+ Cap adjustment for 2026 (in part due to insurance on Burrow's contract for the 9 games he missed and the rest mostly due to end of season NLTBE/LTBE incentives reconciliation).



What this means is that the Bengals' 2026 adjusted Cap = $317M+



Red… https://t.co/qGHm6biuvF pic.twitter.com/VSOjbCpO0H — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 13, 2026

Thus, now is the time to ponce on that lingering need for a viable veteran linebacker in free agency.

Bengals' free agency haul would feel complete with this dynamic defender

You saw the photo. His name is Bobby Wagner. I know he's very old by pro football standards, but Wagner still has "it." Leadership intangibles. High football IQ. A so-called "force multiplier" that Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden covets.

Nobody fits those descriptors on the free-agent market better than Wagner. He was a Seattle Seahawks legend and Super Bowl champ. Then, in 2024, he was instrumental in the Washington Commanders stunning turnaround and run to an NFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately for Washington, the bottom fell out in 2025, as defensive head coach Dan Quinn's defense was dreadful for the most part. Wagner was one of the few bright spots.

Those against Wagner as a prospective Bengal will say he's lost a step, or has regressed in coverage. Both those statements may have some truth to them, but like, we're talking about a dude who ran a mid-4.4 40 coming out of college. His ability to be in the right spot at the right time on the field also mitigates whatever diminishing physical attributes Wagner has as he approaches 36 years old in June.

As dreadful as Cincinnati's defense was for most of 2025, the secondary was a bright spot. DJ Turner and Dax Hill are excellent boundary corners. Jalen Davis is a respectable nickelback. Jordan Battle is an underrated coverage safety. And now, the Bengals have a reliable tackler and much savvier starting mate next to battle in Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champ Bryan Cook.

Any lackluster play from Wagner against the pass can be much more easily offset by Cincinnati on the back end. The Commanders had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season, so Wagner wasn't getting much help, that's for sure.

Plus, Wagner is still an elite run defender and a scary blitzing threat 14 seasons into his epic career, having registered 4.5 sacks among his 162 combined tackles last year.

If any mentor can get the most out of woeful young Bengals linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, who better than Wagner for that additional role?

Whether Wagner costs $7 million or a little more is immaterial. His impact on the Cincinnati locker room this coming year would be invaluable. He'd really be the last piece the Bengals need to make this free-agent class feel complete, complemented by an improved defensive line thanks to Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen.