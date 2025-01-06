Full list of Cincinnati Bengals free agents this offseason

Changes are coming to the Cincinnati Bengals' roster after the team failed to qualify for postseason play for a second consecutive season. In reality, change was coming regardless of the outcome of the season, as the Bengals have a plethora of players headed for free agency in 2025.

Most of Cincinnati's upcoming free agents are unrestricted, which means that they'll be free to sign anywhere they want. A few are restricted free agents, which means that the Bengals would get an opportunity to match any outside offers. They also have a few exclusive rights free agents that the tea, will have a chance to retain with a league-minimum tender the Bengals. If a tender isn't offered, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Full list of Bengals 2025 free agents

Some Cincinnati will likely bring back, while others have probably already played their last game in a Bengals uniform. Here's a look at Cincinnati's full list of upcoming 2025 free agents:

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver (UFA)

B.J. Hill, Defensive tackle (UFA)

Mike Hilton, Cornerback (UFA)

Trent Brown, Tackle (UFA)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Linebacker (UFA)

Mike Gesicki, Tight end (UFA)

Marco Wilson, Cornerback (UFA)

Cody Ford, Guard (UFA)

Joseph Ossai, Defensive end (UFA)

Tanner Hudson, Tight end (UFA)

Joe Bachie, Linebacker (UFA)

Vonn Bell, Safety (UFA)

Trayveon Williams, Running back (UFA)

Jay Tufele, Defensive tackle (UFA)

Cam Sample, Defensive end (UFA)

Chris Evans, Running back (UFA)

D'Ante Smith, Tackle (UFA)

Khalil Herbert, Running back (UFA)

Cal Adomitis, Long snapper (RFA)

Cade York, Kicker (RFA)

Cam Grandy, Tight end (ERFA)

Jaxson Kirkland, Guard (ERFA)

Ryan Rehkow, Puner (ERFA)

The Bengals have a lot of difficult decisions to make regarding their upcoming free agents. Of course, the player who has received the most coverage is star receiver Tee Higgins. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow has continuously campaigned for the Bengals to bring back Higgins, who was recently ranked as the top overall upcoming NFL free agent.

Bringing back Higgins might be easier said than done for the Bengals though, as fellow star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also in line for a massive contract extension. The team also clearly needs some upgrades on the defensive side of the ball, and there's only so much salary cap space to go around.

It will be extremely interesting to see what the Bengals ultimately decide to do regarding Higgins, and the rest of the upcoming free agents listed above.

