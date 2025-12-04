Bengals injury report proves Joe Burrow's turf toe recovery is medical magic

Yes, that's a Star Wars reference in the little intro-to-the-intro line, above that gorgeous image of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. I'm a big Star Wars guy. So is Joe Burrow. As far as I'm concerned, it's a green flag. Deal with it if it ain't your speed. Or blame Joe I guess.

Now that we have that covered, it really does come across like Burrow is some kind of Jedi or Force-sensitive fella. His extraordinary knack for rallying back from major injuries is inspiring. How he can handle it all, on top of the pressures of being a franchise QB, eludes my grasp. Maybe the ridiculous amounts of money he makes?

No one can ever question Burrow's motivation. Many fans and football purists were calling for him to not come back once the Bengals skidded to a 3-8 record. All he did was return on Thanksgiving to destroy the Ravens 32-14 on the road.

So how did Burrow overcome such a major turf toe injury from Week 2 that required surgery? He's starting to share more about his rapid recovery. I'm convinced it's sorcery. You be the judge, reader.

Supreme healing & custom cleat have Joe Burrow completely off Bengals injury list

So the Bengals' initial Week 14 injury report had one curious omission. That's right. Joe Burrow was nowhere to be seen. The screen shot here appears to be cropped, but you can clearly see Burrow isn't listed.

Tee Higgins and Tahj Brooks limited as Zac said. Shaka Heyward limited in his first practice back. pic.twitter.com/KYzAyajHGw — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 3, 2025

As for the explanation for how Burrow can keep it so stabilized, he explained in his latest presser that the toe can't bend backwards yet. The plate and custom orthotic in his cleat help keep that troubled toe steady. That's the gist. If you really want to get in the weeds about it, feel free to listen:

Everything you need to know about the left shoe Joe Burrow wears and how it protects him. pic.twitter.com/lsdvgdhxWj — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 3, 2025

The bottom line here is Burrow isn't 100%, yet he's still able to go out there and function at a high enough level to lead the Bengals to a blowout win in Baltimore.

Burrow intends to wear the special cleat for the rest of the current season and perhaps beyond. I don't blame him for pulling out every stop to make sure he stays on the field. Against the Ravens, Joey B looked plenty mobile, as the game plan required him to roll out and moved the launch point to try to get him into an early rhythm.

Now that Cincinnati's offensive line is paving running lanes and actually holding up well in pass protection, there appears to be hope that Burrow can remain upright far more often for at least the next couple years.

Us Who Dey Heads have had quite enough of freakish injuries to our beloved quarterback, thank you very much. Leave us aloooooone, football gods! What did we ever do to you!?

More Bengals News and Analysis