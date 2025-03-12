Bengals interested in prominent player at key position of need in free agency

It has been a relatively quiet free agency period for the Cincinnati Bengals so far. The team has already re-signed some key contributors like Mike Gesicki and B.J. Hill., and made a few outside additions, including linebacker Oren Burks and running back Samaje Perine.

The Bengals aren't done making moves either, as the team is looking at adding a prominent player at a key position of need. According to a report from James Rapien of Sports Illustrated, the Bengals are interested in veteran guard Teven Jenkins.

Bengals reportedly interested in signing guard Teven Jenkins

Jenkins spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears after they selected him in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 38 games for the Bears during that time. Now, he's a free agent for the first time in his career.

The Bengals need to bolster the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow, and Jenkins could fit the bill. As a team, the Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season, which was tied for the seventh-most league-wide.

Cincinnati needs to lower that number, and bringing in some fresh faces on the line could help. Jenkins has experience playing all over the line, and that versatility would be beneficial for the Bengals, as they could potentially plug him in wherever he's most needed.

The bad news for the Bengals is that they aren't the only team interested in Jenkins, which isn't surprising. Good players tend to have several suitors.

The The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly interested in Jenkins' services. So, Cincinnati will need to beat those teams out -- and potentially others -- in order to add him to the roster. It would be a solid add for the Bengals. Let's see if they can pull it off.