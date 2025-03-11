Bengals listed as 'losers' by NFL analyst after early returns in free agency

ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell isn't a big fan of the moves that the Cincinnati Bengals made early on in free agency this year.

Cincinnati has yet to make any major splash moves, and the team's biggest moves so far invovled bringing back their own guys. They gave tight end Mike Gesicki a three-year deal worth $25.5 million and re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill on a three-year, $33 million deal. Other additions included running back Samaje Perine and linebacker Oren Burks.

Bill Barnwell blasts Bengals for signing Mike Gesicki to a large contract

Barnwell thinks that the team could have done a better job of allocating funds, and he labeled the Bengals as "losers" of the early free agency period in an article recapping the early outcomes in free agency.

He was particularly befuddled by Cincinnati's decision to break off a big chunk of change for Gesicki when they still need to look up pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term deals.

From Barnwell:

"Needing to squeeze every dollar out of their budget, the Bengals somewhat inexplicably decided to bring [Gesicki] back on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, paying him $12 million in 2025 in the process. Gesicki hasn't been that caliber of player for the vast majority of his career. As something much closer to a wideout than a tight end, he plays a position that is well-stocked in free agency with veteran options. And the Bengals are already attempting to re-sign both Chase and Higgins, which would keep Gesicki in his role as the team's third option in the passing game."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Trey Hendrickson sends clear message regarding his future with Bengals

Barnwell was more understanding about the team's decision to bring back Hill, as the team is thin on the defensive line, which continues to be a problem area for the Bengals.

When it comes to the Gesicki signing, the Bengals likely viewed it as insurance should the team be unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension with Higgins. The move could have also been made to appease Joe Burrow, who publicly mentioned Gesicki as a player he would like to see the organization hold onto.

It's possible that the Bengals could lose both Higgins and Hendrickson this offseason, and that would assuredly upset Burrow. Perhaps bringing back Gesicki (on a contract that is much cheaper than what Higgins or Hendrickson would get) was a way for the organization to throw Burrow a bone. Whatever the rationale, Barnwell clearly isn't a fan of the move.