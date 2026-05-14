Bengals & Joe Burrow kick off vengeance tour vs. another No. 1 overall pick

The 2026 Cincinnati Bengals schedule is being leaked out in piecemeal fashion before the NFL's full-on prime-time schedule release on Thursday evening. Why wait that late to reveal everything when basically the whole slate is leaking in real time? You've got me stumped there.

Now we know who the Bengals will face to kick off the new season. It's an exciting opponent who'll also be eager to return to the playoffs after missing out last year.

Oh, and Joe Burrow's counterpart is not only an ex-AFC North quarterback, but also a past first overall pick in the draft.

2026 Bengals schedule opens at home vs. Baker Mayfield & Buccaneers

Jordan Schultz reported the news of who Cincinnati will host at Paycor Stadium in Week 1. That'd be none other than former Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is on the last year of his current contract, and what a tough draw he pulled for the season opener. On the road, against a new-look Bengals defense that should give Dexter Lawrence plenty of favorable matchups in the trenches.

Tampa Bay fans are probably scared to say it, but their interior offensive line is looking rough. Right guard Cody Mauch only played two games in 2025. Left guard Ben Bredeson is an atrocious run blocker and a bottom-tier player by PFF's metrics. Oh, and first-round pick Graham Barton hasn't lived up to that billing at center through two seasons.

Good luck blocking Sexy Dexy, fellas!

That's not the only edge Cincinnati ought to have. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should feast on an unproven Bucs cornerback corps. Plus, whichever edge Rueben Bain Jr. lines up on for Tampa, his T. rex arms will have to negotiate the likes of either Orlando Brown Jr. or Amarius Mims in his NFL debut.

As for the playmakers around Mayfield, we'll see how it looks with Mike Evans out of the picture. Emeka Egbuka hit a rookie wall last year, Chris Godwin has dealt with multiple major injuries, and Jalen McMillan missed all but four games in 2025.

Defensive-specializing Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has fielded a below-average defense of late, too. Among the 10 head coaching changes from this offfseason, Bowles was the most surprising name to stay put. He has a 36-36 record in four years at the helm, including 1-3 in the playoffs.

If the Bengals orchestrate a blowout here, the calls for Bowles' job will be loud.

A couple of football pun-intended catches: Mayfield has an uncanny knack for shredding the Bengals.

Most TD passes by opposing QBs at Cincinnati since 2018:



Baker Mayfield 16 (5 games)

Lamar Jackson 14 (6 games)

Aaron Rodgers 6 (2 games)

Jimmy Garoppolo 5 (2 games) https://t.co/KBO8yV3Jvj — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 14, 2026

Additionally, until last year's 2-0 start — which didn't exactly forecast raging success — Cincinnati was notorious for slow starts. Was the 2025 campaign an aberration? Does every good season need some adversity in the form of blowing highly winnable early games? Hope not!

Anyway, at least the Bucs had won their (poor) division three years in a row before missing the latest postseason. Burrow and the Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2022-23. They'll be eager to take the fight to Tampa Bay, and blaze a warpath of revenge in 2026.