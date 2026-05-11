Cincinnati Bengals 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

It won't be long until we know the full 2026 Cincinnati Bengals schedule, with the NFL schedule release slated for Thursday. Everything appears to be lining up for the Bengals to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 thanks to their relatively easy slate.

Most of Cincinnati's games outside of the division this year will come against the AFC South and the NFC South. That's a pretty decent draw of underwhelming, or at least unproven divisions. Should make the always-difficult AFC North gauntlet a little easier to stomach.

As we await official word on what the Bengals' schedule will look like in full, keep coming here for the latest updates on rumors, leaks, and analysis on what lies ahead for Cincinnati's crucial 2026 campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 opponents

Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 schedule rumors

The @NerdingonNFL account on X/Twitter has broken many schedule leaks in the past that were proven to be accurate. While the following prediction is mere speculation, it's rooted in educated guessing and years of knowledge of how the NFL schedule-makers operate.

This artist known as NFL Nerd is of the opinion that the Bengals will take on the Houston Texans in Week 2's edition of Thursday Night Football.

My annual mock schedule will be out one week from today. Here’s a sneak peek



Week 1 Primetime

Kickoff - Bears @ Seahawks

Australia - 49ers @ Rams

SNF - Bills @ Broncos

MNF - Eagles @ Giants



Week 2 Primetime

TNF - Bengals @ Texans

SNF - Packers @ Patriots

MNF - Lions @ Bills… — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) March 16, 2026

It'd be nice for the Bengals to get that matchup out of the way early. Facing the Texans' top-flight defense on a short week at some other point in the season would be a brutal task. Nipping it in the bud in Week 2 would take care of one major hurdle on Cincinnati's otherwise-easy schedule.

Bengals Squad Show host Alex Frank has created his own mock schedule. He actually has that prime-time tilt with Houston on Monday Night Football in Week 1, followed by a huge divisional duel with the Baltimore Ravens on Week 2's edition of Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

@FOX19Joe is fascinated by the fact that I do Mock NFL Schedules.



Therefore, here is my 2026 Mock Bengals Schedule:



Week 1: @ Texans (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: vs. Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3: @ Steelers (1:00 on CBS)

Week 4: vs. Jaguars (Thursday Night Football)… — Alex Frank (@frankie_nnati) May 8, 2026

Last season's 2-0 start was an aberration for Cincinnati during the Joe Burrow-Zac Taylor era, and obviously didn't foreshadow success for the rest of the year.

Nevertheless, it's critical for the Bengals to start fast in 2026. They'll be forced to be at their best if they're squaring off with the Texans and Ravens right out of the gates. Going 2-0 in those games would set the tone for the new season and springboard them into early contender status.

The only downside? Burning two of the best games of the season so soon!

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 schedule leaks

Check back for more updates as schedule leaks occur.

Cincinnati Bengals 2026 schedule

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