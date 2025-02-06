Bengals' Joe Burrow reveals the last time he was satisfied with his accomplishments

Cincinnati Bengals fans have been more than thrilled with what Joe Burrow has done since joining the team as the first overall pick in 2020. While injuries have led to premature endings in two of his five seasons, the other three seasons have seen Burrow put up impressive stats. Two of those seasons saw Burrow and the Bengals reach the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship and one season included Burrow putting up video game-like numbers.

When putting it like that, it sure sounds like Burrow would be quite proud of the accomplishments he's stringed together during his pro career. He recently revealed, however, that that's not the case.

While appearing on Up & Adams during Super Bowl media week, Burrow was asked when the last time he was satisfied with his accomplishments. His answer might surprise some but for Bengals fans who listen to Burrow's press conferences every week it won't be shocking at all.

"Probably the National Championship in 2020," Burrow said to Kay Adams. "That felt like a culmination of a lot of different things that came together and worked out well for me."

Joe Burrow says the National Championship with LSU is the last time he was satisfied with his accomplishments

For those who might not remember, Burrow and the LSU Tigers offense were an absolute machine in the 2019 college football season. Joey B threw for nearly 5,700 yards, a whopping 60 touchdowns, and only six interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. It wasn't a shock to see them win the National Championship and it was even less shocking to see the Bengals jump to take him number one overall a few months later.

This answer from Burrow is truly a Burrow-esque response because the guy is all about winning, as most professional sports players are. While Burrow has gotten the Bengals closer to winning a Super Bowl than they had been in a long time, they still haven't cleared that obstacle yet.

In 2021, Burrow's second year as a starter in the NFL, he helped lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. While the Bengals came up short in that game, they were so close to knocking off the Rams in that game and winning the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The next year, Burrow and the Bengals got back to the AFC Championship Game and it felt like their year. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the Chiefs held off Cincinnati and advanced to the Super Bowl instead.

Since then, Burrow and the Bengals haven't even been back to the playoffs. Burrow missed the back half of the 2023 season with a wrist injury and then a slow start once again ruined the team's chances of making the postseason this past year.

It's not surprising to see Burrow unsatified with his NFL career so far because it hasn't led to championships. Close but no cigar doesn't count for anything and until Burrow gets the Bengals that Lombardi Trophy, it doesn't sound like he'll be happy with his accomplishments.