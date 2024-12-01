Bengals' latest loss to Steelers reveals shocking reality that should infuriate fans
By Ryan Heckman
Week 13 was as much of a do-or-die situation as any around the league, for the Cincinnati Bengals. In a home tilt, the Bengals had an opportunity to get a win against a division rival and attempt to salvage their season.
On one side of the ball, the Bengals did everything they could to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensively, Cincinnati was phenomenal. Quarterback Joe Burrow had another strong outing, going for 309 yards and three touchdowns with just one pick.
The Bengals scored their second-highest total points of the season, too, yet still lost by a score of 44-38. It was the fifth time Cincinnati had given up 35 or more points in a game this year.
In addition to this clearly being yet another defensive letdown, the Bengals did something for the fourth time this year which only one other team has done, just once, and it's anything but an impressive stat to be credited to Cincinnati.
This year, the Bengals are only 2-4 in games where they've scored 33 or more points. Those four losses are not only more than any other team this year, but four times as many instances as the entire rest of the league has.
At 4-8, the Bengals are essentially out of the running in terms of trying to secure a postseason berth. Sure, they could run the table and go 9-8 in hopes that it would be enough for the final Wild Card spot. But, even though it's mathematically possible, that's highly unlikely based on what we've seen in 12 games.
The Bengals are wasting a career year for Joe Burrow
Bengals fans are all thinking the same thing about this atrocious defensive stat, above.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is seeing the Bengals waste the best year of his career in extravagant fashion. Currently Burrow has thrown for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.
At this rate, Burrow is pacing for career highs in yards (over 4,700), passing touchdowns (43) and interception percentage (1.1 percent). He is also just one of seven quarterbacks, ever, to have 30 or more passing touchdowns and five or fewer interceptions through 12 games, in league history.
Most folks would agree that players like Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen along with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry are four of the top front-runners for the league MVP award this year.
If it weren't for the Bengals' record of just 4-8, Burrow very well might be at the top of the list -- and that's saying something. Burrow could be beating out a pair of running backs on their way to 2,000 rushing yards and two fellow elite quarterbacks having phenomenal years as well.
Yet, Cincinnati is likely going to miss the postseason thanks to their horrific defense, while Burrow is left wondering what could have been.