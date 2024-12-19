Bengals legend urges front office to maximize Joe Burrow's prime

Former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth doesn't want to see Joe Burrow's talent go to waste due to the poor drafting and miserly decision-making that the Bengals have become known for.

Andrew Whitworth doesn't want to see Joe Burrow's greatness go to waste

Whitworth, now an NFL analyst for Thursday Night Football, called on Cincinnati's front office to do everything within its power to maximize the roster around Burrow, who is arguably the best quarterback in the entire NFL.

"I just want to see the big swing. Here's your opportunity," Whitworth said on the This is Football podcast, via Sports Illustrated. " You're not gonna get quarterbacks like Joe Burrow. There's a bunch of teams in the NFL that are dying for that to get right once, but you have it. Like where's the swing? Where's the leverage?

"Like let's go for it. Right here in this window, let's go for it. I think to me, that's the thing that gets frustrating as a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Where's the swing for the fences? Let's tee it up and let's take a rip at it."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Joe Burrow provides additional insight into viral exchange with Zac Taylor

Whitworth is completely correct, and many fans in Cincinnati probably feel the exact same way. The Bengals shouldn't be cutting corners when they have a star quarterback early in his prime. Landing a franchise quarterback is arguably the hardest job of any NFL front office, and the Bengals did it. Burrow is the type of QB who could lead a team to multiple Super Bowl appearances -- with the right pieces around him.

Earlier this season, I wrote about how the Bengals effectively closed their own Super Bowl window by being cheap and making poor roster decisions. The truth is though, the window is still open as long as Burrow is out on the field and playing as well as he has this season. But, windows don't stay open forever, and a QB can't win the whole thing on his own. Organizations need to be proactive, and that's what Whitworth was alluding to.

The Bengals will have some important decisions to make over the offseason regarding the likes of Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. Making sure both of those guys remain in Cincinnati would certainly be a step in the right direction.