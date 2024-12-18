Joe Burrow provides additional insight into viral exchange with Zac Taylor

You've probably seen the exchange by now. In the closing minutes of Cincinnati's 37-27 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, cameras caught Joe Burrow having a heated exchange with Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Both parties downplayed the exchange after the game, and Burrow provided some addition insight into the situation while speaking with media members during his mid-week press conference.

Burrow explained that he was frustrated with his own play -- he had three turnovers against Tennessee -- and the play of the offense as a whole, and that Taylor was encouraging him to be happy about the ultimate outcome of the contest.

"He was just trying to tell me to be happy with the win, and I appreciate that about him," Burrow said. "... You can't take winning for granted, and I've tried to get better at that, and Zac tries to help me get better with that. I appreciate that about him. It's tough for me sometimes. I want to be great. I want us to be great, and on offense I want us to be perfect. If we're not, that gets frustrating to me."

Burrow also made sure to emphasize that he wasn't upset with Taylor specifically, squashing the narrative that there might be a rift between quarterback and coach in the process.

"There's definitely been discussions this week about what was good enough and what wasn't... It wasn't directed at Zac." Joe Burrow on his flare up Sunday with Zac. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 18, 2024

This is triply good news for the Bengals. It's good that Burrow provided more clarity on the situation in order to kill any lingering speculation that he has an issue with Taylor. It's also great that Burrow is a perfectionist and not solely satisfied with wins if he and the team played poorly. His drive to be elite is exactly what has made him such a great quarterback -- one that the Bengals are lucky to have.

Lastly, it's good that there doesn't seem to be any sort of rift between Burrow and Taylor. The two have had some serious success together, and the last thing the Bengals needs is some internal drama going on behind the scenes while the team fights for playoff positioning. Following Burrow's quotes, it feels like it's officially time to turn the page and move on from the sideline spat.