Bengals legend will 'lose his mind' if team doesn't make playoffs after WR extensions

The Cincinnati Bengals have to make the playoffs at the end of conclusion of the 2025 NFL regular season -- T.J. Houshmandzadeh's mental health depends on it.

After the Bengals were able to lock up star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term contract extensions, Houshmandzadeh expressed some high hopes for his former franchise.

"If the offensive line and Joe (Burrow) stay healthy, they'll break Bengals records and NFL records," Houshmandzadeh said. "If we don't make the playoffs, I'll lose my mind because starting Thursday I'm going to be talking so much (bleep). Dude, it's really crazy."

T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson are both bullish on the Bengals after extensions for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Making the playoffs is one thing, but fellow Bengals legend Chad Johnson took it a step further by stating that he thinks that the Bengals can win it all, simply by outscoring opponents.

"This is history. No team has ever done this with their receivers. That's what makes me so happy," Johnson said. "I believe they can win it all … If we score 80, let's keep the other team under 70. And I'm OK with that because our identity is on offense."

Johnson is correct there. Cincinnati's identity is certainly on the offensive side of the ball, but defense is where the questions come in. The offense wasn't an issue for Cincinnati last season. It was the defense that held them back, and so far, they've done little to improve on that end.

As explosive as their offense is, the Bengals won't simply be able to outscore opponents every week. That didn't work last season when the team had virtually the same offense. At one point or another, the defense is going to need to step up for Cincinnati.

The Bengals were wise to lock up both Chase and Higgins. But it's not a strategy without risks. By committing so much cap space to two pass-catchers, the team basically doubled down on a strategy that left them outside of the playoff picture for two straight seasons.

Perhaps they'll make some more defensive additions in free agency. There are still productive players available. And they'll assuredly address that side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, but given their recent defensive deficiencies, it's hard to feel too confident about the Bengals at this point in time, regardless of how potent their offense projects to be.