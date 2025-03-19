Duke Tobin sends clear message to NFL after Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin took a victory lap after the organization was able to lock up both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term extensions, and he sent a message to the rest of the league in the process.

Chase got a four-year deal worth $161 million, while Higgins also got a four-year deal worth $115 million.

"We have our receivers," Tobin said. "The rest of the league can go find their own.”

The comment -- a callback to a 2023 comment from Tobin -- was likely in reference to the fact that many around the league assumed that the Bengals wouldn't be willing, or able, to pay Higgins, and that other teams would have a shot at signing him.

Instead, Higgins will continue to built his legacy in Cincinnati alongside Chase. When all is said and done, there's a good chance they'll go down as the best receiving duo in franchise history.

“The Bengals have a long history of drafting and retaining elite wide receivers, and we’re happy to continue that tradition with Ja’Marr and Tee,” Tobin said. “We are known for our explosive, high-scoring offense and Ja’Marr and Tee are a big part of that identity. They earned these extensions with their abilities and promise for the future."

Now that Chase and Higgins are locked up for the foreseeable future alongside star quarterback Joe Burrow and productive tight end Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati's offense will continue to put fear in the hearts of opposing defenses.

The problem is, of course, that Cincinnati's defense won't put fear in anyone's heart if the unit plays like it did last season. The Bengals have contributed significant resources to build a dynamic offense, but the defense continues to need improvement.

So, Tobin should probably wait before he takes too big of a victory lap. In finally signing Chase and Higgins to long-term extensions, the Bengals basically did something that they should have done a long time ago, and their lack of proactivity cost themselves a whole lot of money in the process.

Better late than never, though, and now the Bengals will continue to have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the league. And the teams that were hoping for a shot at landing Higgins (cough, Patriots, cough) will have to look elsewhere for receiving help.