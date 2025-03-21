Bengals listed as ideal landing spot for top remaining edge rusher in free agency

Heading into offseason, edge rusher was Cincinnati's biggest position of need, and that remains the case after the first couple weeks of free agency.

The Bengals could be without both of their starting defensive ends from last season since Sam Hubbard retired and Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade. Even if Hendrickson remains in Cincinnati, the Bengals need some additional depth at the position.

As a team, Cincinnati had 36 sacks in 2024. The number was the seventh-fewest league-wide, and Hendrickson accounted for nearly half of them -- he led the league with 17.5 sacks. Hubbard added another two. That's nearly 20 sacks that the Bengals could be losing from last season's production.

Bengals listed as an logical destination for Matthew Judon by ESPN

In fairness, the Bengals did bring back defensive end Joseph Ossai on a one-year deal, which was a solid move. Ossai was second on the team with five sacks last season, and he figures to play a more prominent role for the team in 2025 following Hubbard's departure. But, the Bengals can't stop there.

Given their need at edge, it's not surprising that ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed the Bengals as an ideal landing spot for veteran Matthew Judon, who spent the 2024 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Judon has 72 career sacks, including 5.5 last season, which shows that he's still effective at pressuring quarterbacks.

From ESPN:

"Judon is a sound, smart player, but as he turns 33 this year, a new team would probably need to continue spotting him in as a part-time role in an edge-rushing rotation. ... The Falcons signaled their decision to move on from Judon by signing Leonard Floydi n free agency, but Judon should eventually find a one-year deal with a contender."

In addition to the Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders were also listed as ideal landing spots for Judon, which makes sense as all three consider themselves to be contending teams.

Judon would fit in Cincinnati, regardless of what happens with Hendrickson. Granted, if Hendrickson is ultimately traded, there would obviously be more on-field opportunity for a guy like Judon, who could probably be signed on a one-year deal at a reasonable rate. For the Bengals, it might be worth kicking he tires.