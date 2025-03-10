Trey Hendrickson sends clear message regarding his future with Bengals

Despite the fact that he was granted permission to seek a trade away from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson made it clear that his preference would be to continue his career in Cincinnati.

However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be," Hendrickson said during an appearance on WLWT, via Sports Illustrated. He went on to explain why it has been such an honor to suit up for the Bengals for the past four seasons.

"To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me," Hendrickson said. "I've been able to achieve All-Pro honors, Pro Bowl honors. It's been a heck of a ride, and to play with some of the most talented players in the league, like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson, BJ Hill."

Trey Hendrickson would like to continue his career in Cincinnati

But, while Hendrickson might prefer to remain with the Bengals, he also wants to get paid what he's worth and to have some long-term security, and that isn't looking likely in Cincinnati.

By granting him permission to seek a trade, the Bengals sent the message that they aren't willing -- or able -- to give Hendrickson the type of deal he's seeking, and deserves.

For what it's worth, Hendrickson has been a great sport about the situation, and is grateful that the Bengals have allowed him to listen to outside offers.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years," Hendrickson said. "I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options."

When it comes to a return in a potential trade involving Hendrickson, the Bengals are reportedly hoping for some high draft capital, including a first-round pick or an attractive package of round two picks.

The Bengals don't technically have to trade Hendrickson this offseason, as he still has one year remaining on his current contract. But, not trading him and not extending him would be a terrible look for the organization, and could potentially result in a holdout. Hendrickson didn't hold out when his trade request wasn't granted last year, but it could be a differnet story this time around.

Buckle up. Things are about to get very interesting when it comes to Hendrickson's future in the NFL.