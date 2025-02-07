Bengals listed as non-playoff team most likely to make Super Bowl in 2026

Despite the fact that they've missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, public perception of the Cincinnati Bengals remains reasonably high. In a recent ranking of non-playoff teams most likely to make the Super Bowl next year from Bleacher Report. the Bengals came in at No. 1 overall.

The Bengals beat out the San Francisco 49ers for the top spot. The following rationale for the ranking was provided:

"The defense needs work, but I think Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase actually give them a slightly higher ceiling than the 49ers. They're due for a huge bounce-back in 2025."

Bengals will need to improve the defense in order to keep back to the Big Game

The logic here is pretty simple. The Bengals boast one of the best offenses in the entire NFL -- an offense good enough to propel the team to a Super Bowl berth. The problem has been that the defense hasn't been nearly that good, and has held the team back over the past two seasons.

If the Bengals can address and improve the defense over the offseason -- and that's a big if -- then they could be right back in the thick of the contender conversation in the AFC next season. After all, when they had a decent defense in 2021 and 2022 they went to two straight AFC Championships and made it to the Super Bowl in '21.

Cincinnati ultimately fell short, 23-20, to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but they were right there. So, it's not crazy to think that they could get back to that level. It was only three years ago after all, and many of the key contributors remain on the roster.

Making it back to the big game wonm't be any easy task, though, especially in an extremely competitive AFC that features bonafide contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals aren't in that conversation as currently constructed, but with some shrewd moves in the coming months they could quickly rejoin those ranks, and Bleacher Report is apparently confident in their ability to do so.