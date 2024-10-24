Bengals looking to continue all-time dominance against Eagles in Week 8
The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in an important Week 8 showdown. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks and both are fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. Based solely on previous performances, Bengals fans should feel optimistic about the ultimate outcome.
Joe Burrow was 4 years old the last time Cincinnati lost to Philadelphia
As two teams in different divisions and different conferences, the Cincinnati and Eagles don't play against each other too often. But, when they have played in the past the Bengals have been downright dominant.
The Bengals and Eagles have played against each other a total of 14 times, and Cincinnati has won nine of those meetings. The Eagles have bested Cincinnati three times, and two of the games between the teams have ended in a tie. So overall, the Bengals have a 9-3-2 record against the Eagles. All of those meetings occurred during the regular season, as the teams have never met in the playoffs.
The most recent meeting between the teams took place in September of 2020, and it ended in a 23-23 tie after an overtime period. The Bengals won the two prior meetings, and the one before that also ended in a tie.
To find the last time that the Eagles beat the Bengals you'd have to go back all the way to the day before Christmas in 2000, when Philadelphia pulled out a 16-7 victory over the Bengals. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was four years old at that time. Eagles star signal-caller Jalen Hurts was two. Philadelphia's other two victories over Cincinnati came in 1997 and 1991. The Eagles have never won a game in Cincinnati.
The Bengals will obviously look to continue their winning ways against Philadelphia in the Week 8 meeting between the teams. Keep in mind that previous results aren't necessarily an indicator of how current or future meetings between the teams will go, but they're still interesting nonetheless.
In addition to having a great all-time record against the Eagles, the Bengals are also undefeated in the all-white uniforms that they plan to wear for the contest. So, it's safe to say that history is on their side for this one.