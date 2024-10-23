Bengals uniform combination is a good omen for pivotal game against Eagles
If Cincinnati Bengals fans are looking for a reason to feel optimistic about the team's pivotal Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, look no further than Cincinnati's uniform combination for the contest.
The Bengals announced that they will be wearing their 'White Bengal' uniform combination for the game, which features white jerseys, white pants and white helmets.
The Bengals are undefeated in their all-white uniforms
So, why is the all-white uniform combination a good omen for Cincinnati? Well, the answer is in the numbers. The Bengals have worn their white uniforms on four previous occasions, and they are undefeated in those games, per Sports Illustrated. The Bengals will obviously be looking to extend that streak to five against Philadelphia.
This will be the first time that the Bengals wear the white uniform for a 1 p.m. kickoff as all of the previous instances have either been prime time or late afternoon games. Remember, the game against the Eagles was originally supposed to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the league swapped it out in favor of a showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.
Cincinnati debuted the 'White Bengal' uniform combination in 2022, and they've worn it twice in each of the past two seasons. Most recently, they wore it in a 34-31 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in December of 2023. They also wore it in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams last season. We'll see if the magic can carry over into the 2024 campaign.
Cincinnati will be seeking a third consecutive win against Philadelphia after back-to-back victories against the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Bengals have now won three out of their last four games after an 0-3 start to the season, and they climbed back into the playoff picture in the AFC in the process.
It won't be an easy game for Cincinnati by any means, as the Eagles are on a two-game winning streak of their own and have won four of their six contests so far. Cincinnati's defense has looked better over the past couple of weeks after a slow start, but Philadelphia's offense, which includes Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, will be a very tough test for the unit.
Perhaps the white-out uniforms will be exactly what the Bengals need in order to secure that third straight win and reach .500 for the first time this season.