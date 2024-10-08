Bengals lose offensive lineman for remainder of season with torn biceps
The hits keep on coming for the Cincinnati Bengals. Hits meaning players lost for the season due to injury issues.
Jaxson Kirkland will miss the rest of the season for Cincinnati
On the heels of losing starting cornerback Dax Hill for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season due to a torn ACL, the team announced that offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland would also be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a torn biceps muscle in Cincinnati's 41-38 Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals added Jackson as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and he appeared in the two most recent games for Cincinnati.
The Bengals signed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber in a corresponding move.
So for those keeping count, that's two players that the Bengals lost for the season in the game against the Ravens. The team was already without offensive tackle Trent Brown, who suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon. Plus. defensive end Cam Sample's season was over before it even started, as he suffered an Achilles tear in August.
And those are just the guys who are out for the entire season. There have been a bunch of other injuries that have cost players games here and there, and it's only Week 5. Injuries aren't an excuse for Cincinnati's underwhelming 1-4 start to the season, as they are an unavoidable part of football. But, the Bengals have certainly been hit especially hard by the injury bug so far this season, there's no denying that.
But, that's why there's 53 players on a roster. The Begnals are going to need a lot of their depth pieces to step up if they're going to turn things around and bounce back after such a slow start. Not too many teams have made the playoffs after a 1-4 start, but it has happened, so the Bengals still have hope. Not much. But some.