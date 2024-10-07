Bengals get worst possible news regarding Dax Hill after loss to Ravens
Things just went from bad to worse for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was bad enough that the Bengals lost their Week 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 1-4 on the season, but the team also lost starting cornerback Dax Hill in the process.
Dax Hill to miss remainder of 2024 season with torn ACL
Hill left the game against Baltimore in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury, and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Now, the worst-case scenario has been confirmed for the Bengals, as Hill is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season with a torn ACL, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The loss is obviously a huge blow for the Bengals, who were already struggling in the secondary and now will be without a key contributor for the rest of the current campaign. Hill started in the first five games for Cincinnati and played virtually all of the defensive snaps. He finishes the season with 25 total tackles, two passes defended and one sack.
Hill was in the midst of his first season playing cornerback for Cincinnati after spending the first two years of his career as a safety. The team shifted him to corner over the offseason after adding veteran safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency. Hill won a starting spot at cornerback in training camp, and he had been one of the team's most consistent defensive backs so far this season. Now, we won't see him out on the field again until the 2025 season.
Hill will now join Trent Brown on the sideline for the remainder of the season. Brown is also out for the year after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Second-year cornerback DJ Turner II is likely to see a major increase in playing time following Hill's injury.