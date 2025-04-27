Bengals make flurry of moves immediately after 2025 NFL Draft

Over the three days of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals put together a six-player class. Of course, there are already immediate grades for each pick, but the quality of this class will be decided by what the players do on the field throughout their careers. Nevertheless, the Bengals added some players that fans should be excited about.

Cincinnati drafted with both sides of the ball in mind, selecting three offensive players and three defensive players. The team added an edge defender and two linebackers, as well as two guards and a running back— all six picks addressing needs for the Bengals.

However, Cincinnati didn’t stop adding to it’s roster when the seventh round ended. Like all other teams, they were immediately active on the undrafted free agent market. Here’s a look at the players the Bengals have signed so far.

Bengals’ 2025 undrafted free agent signings

Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

Howard Cross, DT, Notre Dame

Quali Conley, RB, Arizona

Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU

Kole Taylor, TE, West Virginia

Rashod Owens, WR, Oklahoma State

Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

Shaquan Loyal, S, Rutgers

Jordan Moore, WR, Duke

Jamoi Mayes, WR, Cincinnati

Payton Thorne, QB, Auburn

William Wagner, LS, Michigan

Based on the signings the team has already made, there has been an emphasis on the trenches. Cincy has signed four total linemen, two on each side of the ball, including Seth McLaughlin who played at Ohio State and Alabama.

Besides the big guys, the Bengals also added another running back, and four pass catchers (three receivers and a tight end). Cincinnati doesn’t really need much help at wideout, but depth is always good. As these guys fight for a roster spot, they will need to thrive on special teams as well. Speaking of special teams, the Bengals also added a long snapper.

