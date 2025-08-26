Bengals may be able to reunite with Howard Cross III's former Notre Dame teammate

The Cincinnati Bengals announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and one of the relative surprises was the inclusion of rookie UDFA defensive tackle Howard Cross III.

Cross received an invitation to Bengals training camp thanks in large part to his ties to new Cincinnati defensive coordinator Al Golden, who just served in the same role for Notre Dame the prior three seasons. In Golden's system, Cross exploded as a stud pass-rusher during that span, logging 10 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures, per PFF.

Since he landed in Cincinnati, all Cross has done is inch his way up the depth chart, showing off the grit that it takes to be an undersized-yet-productive interior pass-rusher. That skill is something the Bengals' defense has sorely lacked of late, which is why the team is giving Cross a chance to carry on.

Given that the draft hasn't necessarily been kind to the Bengals, and that they unearthed a gem from South Bend thanks to Golden's involvement, why shouldn't Duke Tobin and Co. go back to that lucky Fighting Irish well?

It just so happens that the New York Jets released an ex-Notre Dame standout and teammate of Cross' who could be an asset to the Bengals defense going forward as well.

Jordan Clark should be a prime Bengals waiver-wire target

The concept of reuniting a player with a former college teammate is not an original idea of mine, but I ran with the possibilities and sketched out so many of them prior to all the roster cut news of Tuesday. Not even joking, the first one I came up with? Now-ex-Jets slot cornerback Jordan Clark.

It seemed like there was a strong chance Cross would make the Bengals' 53. Given that the Jets are in rebuilding mode, their decision to waive Clark was something of a shock to me.

Since the waiver order is decided by the draft order, it'd be a long wait for Cincinnati to claim Clark over other potentially needy teams. However, I feel compelled to share this news that came from Adam Schefter in visual form, because there's a certain lineage that makes Clark an even juicier claim target:

Jets are waiving DB Jordan Clark, son of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark is expected to be on the Jets’ practice squad if he goes unclaimed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Can you imagine if the Bengals snag Ryan Clark's son? How dope would that be? The senior Clark was a Pittsburgh Steelers legend at free safety. Jordan Clark not only has that pedigree, but joining an AFC North rival would add such a cool subplot to this whole hypothetical situation.

And Cincinnati giving Clark a shot makes legitimate football sense. In my opinion, Dax Hill is better suited as a boundary cornerback, despite his current status as the penciled-in starter at nickel. The only man behind Hill on the depth chart is Jalen Davis. It'd be preferable if the Bengals had at least one other developmental guy waiting in the wings — such as Jordan Clark!

You can't convince me that Cross and/or Golden won't at least soft-lobby for the Bengals brass to take a look at Clark and consider bringing him aboard.

Clark was at Arizona State for five seasons before landing with Notre Dame last season, serving as a key contributor on a defense that drove the Irish to the national championship game. Plus, the Irish Tribune — who would know about their alums far better than I — touted Clark as having a legit chance to land the Jets' No. 2 slot CB gig behind Michael Carter II.

We'll see whether any powers of persuasion from Cross or Golden can compel the Bengals to take a flier on Clark. I sure would like to see a Notre Dame reunion! Unless the recently-released Mike Hilton is walking back through the door at 1 Paycor Stadium to start at nickel, why not give Clark a go?

