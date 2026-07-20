Bengals may be waiting for AFC North rival's roster math to create an opening

The Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff and personnel department are acting borderline defiant about the team's linebacker corps. Among all their offseason transactions, not a single addition was made to that position group — a glaring weakness from 2025's deplorable defense.

Platformed outsiders and those who don't know ball argue that Joe Burrow is under pressure to deliver. Couldn't disagree more. You wanna talk about pressure? How about the weight second-year linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. are carrying into this year?

If Carter or Knight don't make a massive Year 2 leap, they'll be massive liabilities no matter how good the new-look defensive front is with Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen.

One AFC foe's linebacker room is a little crowded, and could be a source of depth for Cincinnati once final roster cuts unfold.

Nathaniel Watson could be a big help to Bengals despite being on Browns' roster bubble

Cleveland Browns linebacker Nathaniel Watson had to wait until the sixth round to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State product's slide was a bit of a surprise, since he was the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year at the time.

Watson played only 55 snaps on defense as a rookie, per PFF, and was mostly tasked with special teams duties. He made 14 total tackles and looked like he might have room to climb the depth chart.

However, the Browns drafted Carson Schwesinger in the second round, and he was just the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Cleveland also signed Quincy Williams in free agency this offseason, and selected Justin Jefferson (not the receiver) in the fifth round of the latest draft.

It's anyone's guess as to who the Browns will keep amongst the trio of Watson, Winston Reid, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Watson missed all of the 2025 campaign with a torn biceps, Reid has an extra year of tenure on him, and Mascarenas-Arnold is undersized but a way more explosive athlete than either of them.

Whatever Watson lacks in raw athleticism, he makes up for with football smarts. A noteworthy anecdote I just dug up here:

#Browns area scout Matt Donahoe said what stood out most about LB Nathaniel Watson is his intelligence. Said he once had to learn a different linebacker position in the parking lot before a game because a teammate was ruled out last minute. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 27, 2024

Ever heard anything like that about Carter or Knight? Did they ever individually thrive at the highest level of college football like Watson did? Answer to both questions: No.

Browns GM Andrew Berry may be a little hesitant to trade with the Bengals again after the success Joe Flacco enjoyed in Cincinnati this past season. Nevertheless, Duke Tobin should be checking in with Berry to see what Watson's availability is as camp progresses.

Not that I'm writing off Knight or Carter, but the depth behind them is suspect to put it kindly. The fact that Oren Burks couldn't start over either of them is oh so alarming.

Missing all of last season could complicate Watson's future in Cleveland. It may also create an opening for Cincinnati to pounce on a player who had 250 combined tackles (25 TFL), 16 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his last two years of college ball.

That type of production in the SEC is nothing to sneeze at. All those sacks point to potential versatility to play on the edge, where Watson's 6'9" wingspan would be a major asset. Funnily enough, Knight's wingspan is 6'8.5". How about that?

What do y'all think? It sure feels like Nathaniel Watson may be the deep sleeper acquisition from outside the building who can (somewhat) quell Bengals fans' nerves about the linebacker spot.