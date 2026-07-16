Joe Flacco's reaction to Bengals-Browns trade didn't disappoint on Netflix

The Cincinnati Bengals' trade for Joe Flacco during last season was one of the most unforeseen pro football plot twists imaginable. Not only was it an AFC North trade, but Flacco would start a game at Lambeau Field mere days after his arrival.

It was an uncharacteristic move for Cincinnati, a notoriously conservative front office. Risk averse. Never fully serious about doing anything and everything it takes to win.

But when Joe Burrow went down last year in Week 2, and 2023 Linsanity extraordinaire Jake Browning wasn't up to snuff, desperate times called for desperate measures. Now, thanks to Netflix's third season of their Quarterback documentary series, we know exactly how Flacco reacted in real time.

Joe Flacco was positively thrilled about being traded from Browns to Bengals in Netflix's 'Quarterback' documentary

Haters will argue that this segment was staged, or recreated sort of after the fact. Kindly direct your cynicism elsewhere please. Because this is straight up awesome.

Hat tip to Chatterbox Sports for the clipped footage, which may or may not be struck down in due time for copyright issues. Anyway, Flacco initially missed the call from (I presume) Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry. The gunslinger known as Joe cool called back, and Berry asked him how he'd feel about being traded to Cincinnati.

Flacco lit up, as did his wife sitting next to him on the couch. He then gave some more thoughts to the assembled Netflix crew as he was literally packing up his bags and preparing to drive straight down I-71 to get to the Bengals facility:

"Ultimately, you want to play, right? It's just crazy. I mean definitely did not have this on the list of things to happen this year. I got the call today and I figured, ‘Oh shoot, I might be getting cut, who knows?’ Next thing you know, I’m taking a little drive south. You get to go play in the NFL, and like, just go have fun. Sling it around and see what happens. And it's one of those moments where you do kind of get reminded, hey man, it's a game. You’ve got to be able to roll with the punches. […] By 8:30 that night, I was sitting in Zac Taylor’s office, talking about what we were going to do against Green Bay that week."

Having been benched in favor of rookie Taylor Gabriel not long prior, Flacco was chuffed to get a shot at starting again. Getting to throw to the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and helping the Bengals still have a puncher's chance at the playoffs, made it a no-brainer for Flacco to green light the trade. Although it seemed like Berry was set on sending him away regardless.

The rest is kind of history. Flacco played quite well in his debut at Green Bay, and then went on an awesome run thereafter, only to have it somewhat derailed by a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. That injury didn't stop him, however, from throwing for 470 yards and four touchdowns against the Chicago Bears, who came within three points of the NFC championship game after all.

Once Burrow was healthy enough from his turf toe injury, Flacco was relegated to bench duty. He played well enough last year, especially when healthy, to merit consideration for a starting job elsewhere this offseason. Alas, nobody gave him a shot.

Disappointing as that may be for Flacco, the Bengals capitalized and re-signed him. They know they can count on him.

Here's hoping Flacco gets that shot to feel like a kid again, play the game that he so deeply loves, and lead the Bengals' backups to a Week 18 win after they've already clinched the AFC North and the No. 1 seed!