Bengals may get massive break for Week 1 Bucs game after Bucky Irving update

The Cincinnati Bengals are not going to get an easy victory in Week 1 lined up for them, as their debut during the 2026 season will come against Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is looking to ride one of the more explosive offenses in the NFC back to the postseason.

Against a Bengals team that has struggled to stop the run in the last few years, many of those bullish on Irving are expecting him to run wild in 2026. That optimism may have been given a swift kick in the teeth thanks to the latest injury update handed down from head coach Todd Bowles.

According to Bowles, Irving, who played in just 10 games last season due to injury and is recovering from an offseason operation on his shoulder, will be back at some point in the "summer or fall." Pay attention to that language. He could either be back in June...or September?

If Irving is really going to be on ice into the season, he might not be healthy enough to go against a Bengals defense that is still going to be ina a learning period as it figures out how their new additions will mesh together.

Bucky Irving's Week 1 status vs. Bengals is dicey after latest injury update

ESPN's Adam Schefter later provided some clarity on Irving's timeline:

"Bucs RB Bucky Irving is rehabbing from off-season shoulder surgery and should be ready later this summer, per source. Irving is not expected to participate in mini-camp in a few weeks, but he is likely to be ready at some point during training camp."

Irving was clearly not right last season, as he didn't even hit 900 yards from scrimmage and managed just 3.4 yards per carry one year after tallying 1,514 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. The Bengals' defense will face a Bucs offense that was already slightly defanged after losing Mike Evans in free agency.

Tampa's No. 2 running back is Kenneth Gainwell, who has shown time and time again that his appeal as a change-of-pace backup running back is not good enough to help him hold down a role as a starter. That could effectively put this game all on Mayfield's shoulders.

Against a Bucs' offensive line that is fairly stout, an Irving-less or even Irving-limited offense becoming one-dimensional would be a gift for the Bengals. New arrivals like rookie Cashius Howell and free agent signing Boye Mafe have to be thrilled with the notion that they might not have to go up against a player of Irving's caliber at 100%.

Irving missing the game or being snaps-restricted in any capacity is the type of absence that can shift things back to Cincinnati's favor and get them off to a flying 1-0 start in what is going to be a pivotal season.

It'd honestly be wise for the Bucs to put Irving on a pitch count. Given that he missed all that time in 2025 and is coming off a surgery, the last thing they should be angling for is to put too much on Irving too soon.

In a season where Bowles is on the hot seat and Mayfield is in a contract year, Tampa Bay can't afford to lose Irving as the feature back. Another medical setback for him could derail the Bucs' whole 2026 campaign and lead to a major housecleaning.