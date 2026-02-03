Bengals miss out on compensatory picks as Steelers, Ravens project to cash in

The Cincinnati Bengals have sometimes opted not to sign the big-money free agents as a strategy to earn compensatory picks.

However, not only did they not bring in any high-priced free agents from outside the building last offseason, according to Over the Cap’s projections, we can expect they won’t receive any compensatory credit.

But at least none of the other AFC North rivals shouldn’t expect to have many compensatory picks either. Oh…wait…nevermind.

2027 Bengals forecast better compensatory outlook

The Bengals project to have zero compensatory picks in the 2026 draft. However, Cincinnati’s compensatory strategy in 2027 could prove fruitful with impending free agents like Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Geno Stone hitting the market.

While Stone’s time in Cincinnati will hopefully be forgettable, he could help the team win in the future by earning a new contract and significant playing time elsewhere.

The most significant hope for a third-round compensatory pick is in the hands of Hendrickson.

The veteran pass rusher could command a top-of-the-market contract and will surely look to get back on the sack track after a disappointing season on and off the field here in Cincinnati.

OTC predicts that Ossai will receive a raise, with an estimated annual market value of $9 million. If he goes to another team and their coaching staff can get him to produce more than he has in Cincy, the Bengals could fetch another compensatory pick.

All of this is contingent on the Bengals not bringing in top-of-the-market free agents, which would cancel out the compensatory picks that they would otherwise garner from the likes of Hendrickson, Ossai, et al.

AFC North leaders projected to get richer

Unfortunately for the Bengals, the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens lead all NFL teams with four projected compensatory picks.

The AFC North Champion Steelers may receive picks thanks to losing Dan Moore Jr (3rd round), Justin Fields (4th), Russell Wilson (6th), and Donte Jackson (6th).

The Steelers winning the division after losing so much talent and not replacing it with free-agent pickups to offset those losses is an indictment of the rest of the division.

It appears the Ravens are in line for their multiple compensatory picks thanks to Brandon Stephens (5th), Patrick Mekari (5th), Tre’Davious White (7th), and Josh Jones (7th).

Bengals’ front office must outmaneuver rivals in draft

The Ravens and Steelers already have seven and eight draft picks, respectively, ahead of the official compensatory announcements.

The Bengals have six picks and zero compensatory selections they can count on. Therefore, Cincinnati's front office must create more with less.

So not only do we have trust that the Bengals braintust can properly address their needs through the draft, they must do so when the Steelers and Ravens, who finished ahead of them in the standings, have a combined eight extra draft picks, including Pittsburgh’s anticipated supplementary Day 3 selection.

Luckily, the Bengals have Duke Tobin, who has a long and proven track record of making the obvious, best decisions when it comes to first-round selections expected to make immediate contributions.