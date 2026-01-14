Bengals mock draft gets crafty with trade down that actually works out

We can be honest about the Cincinnati Bengals' draft record in recent years without hurting anybody's feelings. OK. well maybe not without hurting the feelings of Duke Tobin.

Many Bengals draft picks in recent years have fans uttering reactions like, "HUH!?" more often than not. A not-insignificant number of these picks either outright flop, or they take so long to develop to the point where it doesn't even matter anymore.

So you, reader, may peep at this headline and think, "Why would the front office do such a thing when it's clear they need a blue-chip player who could be had with a top-10 draft pick?" My answer to that would be, "Well, trading down gives Tobin and the league's smallest scouting department more throws of the dartboard so to speak."

And we'll leave it at that trade scenario and ensuing 3 three round mock draft incoming deal with it.

Bengals mock draft kicks off with first-round trade down to shape solid rookie class

Round 1, Pick 23 — Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Eagles receive: 10th overall pick

Bengals receive: 23rd & 68th overall picks, plus a 2027 second-round pick

If any GM in the NFL loves to swing a deal, it's the Eagles' Howie Roseman.

Although I wouldn't mind seeing Cincinnati fill this massive defensive tackle need by trading the 10th pick outright for Philadelphia star Jordan Davis, in this instance, Roseman hangs on to his former first round pick. Then, he moves up to probably draft somebody like LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Meanwhile, the Bengals draft the position that they need anyway 13 picks later, save millions of dollars — which is a big deal for them, by the way, breaking news — and gain a critical asset in this draft, plus a premium pick in 2027. Seems like a no-brainer.

You know what also seems like a no-brainer? Actually dipping into the talent pool that is the NFL factory known as The Ohio State University. Kayden McDonald is a run-stopping anchor in the middle of the defensive line who had a 91.2 PFF grade versus the run this season. That's a presence the Bengals have needed in the worst way it's D.J. Reader skipped town.

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald has entered the 2026 NFL Draft.



McDonald routinely jumped off the 2025 film. Dominant vs. the run. What a 1st round NT looks like. pic.twitter.com/G6K2liVASx — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 9, 2026

The consensus big board at NFL Mock Draft Database has McDonald slotted perfectly in at the 23rd spot. Talk about synchronicity and possibly destined alignment!

Read More: Bengals blockbuster trade candidates with 10th overall pick in the draft

Round 2, Pick 41 — A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Cincinnati had great luck tapping into LSU’s pool of NFL prospects in 2020 and 2021 when they drafted Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. They got burned badly when Chase's draft classmate, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, did not work out whatsoever in the NFL. Possibly the worst fourth-round pick in the history of the league.

I guess Duke Tobin got burned too badly to take a look at Baton Rouge ever since.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, though. Tobin's marquee free agent signing, Geno stone, has flopped as a starting safety in Cincy. AJ Haulcy is a heat-seeking missile of a tackler who also has uncanny instincts and play recognition in pass coverage.

Haulcy had five interceptions for Houston last year and three for the Tigers in 2025, allowing only a 57.5 passer rating when targeted.

A 15.8% missed tackle rate from this season is some cause for alarm re: Haulcy. He can tend to just throw his shoulder at opponents instead of bringing his arms with him. Makes for some boom-or-bust production in run support.

However, as long as the Bengals' front seven improves via free agency and the draft, and as long as Haulcy takes improvement in that area to heart, he has the talent to start immediately next to Jordan Battle as the last line of defense in the secondary.

Round 3, Picks 68 & 72 — Carter Smith, OT, Indiana / Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

In this edition of, "don't overthink it", we have a couple studs from the probably-soon-to-be national champion Indiana Hoosiers. What a jinx that is! Sorry, IU. Not like Curt Cignetti is fazed by stuff like that anyway.

OK but to the point here. Smith is a multi-year starter at left tackle who'd be a logical successor to Orlando Brown Jr. in Cincinnati. Not saying I want OBJ gone, but the Bengals have some business decisions to make in the coming years, and Brown is a free agent in 2027. At the very least, Smith is a functional swing tackle in the unfortunate event that Brown or Amarius Mims get hurt.

As for Omar Cooper Jr., well, he played plenty on the outside (223 out of 247 snaps) in 2024 and racked up 594 yards and seven TD grabs on just 28 receptions. Cooper has transitioned almost exclusively to the slot this season, logging 64 receptions for 866 yards and thirteen TDs.

Just think about what Cooper could do in the slot with Chase and Tee Higgins attracting so much attention. Cooper's third-round raft status would also help flush the bad taste left by Jermaine Burton.

Umm...OK this is kinda creepy.

Next up for a Metrics Matchup is Omar Cooper Jr. A better version of a player who most analysts were excited about, but was a headcase.(93.9% similar) pic.twitter.com/PXJwxv53ah — Dynasty Coach A 🏈 (@DynastyCoachA) January 13, 2026

And that's that. An extra third-round pick from that trade down nets Cincinnati a likely WR3 upgrade over Andrei Iosivas. Then, that 2027 second-rounder could come in mighty handy to trade for a star player, or *GASP* move up in what should be a loaded '27 draft.

