Bengals must use this golden ticket to keep Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals' brutal 2025 NFL season reached a new low in Week 14 when they collapsed in on themselves like a dying star in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Although their playoff hopes haven't officially evaporated yet, Sunday's game was a signal that this year is over.

To make matters worse, Joe Burrow took to the podium on Wednesday afternoon and opened up to local reporters, all but directly saying that he isn't having fun with the Bengals and questioning whether he wants to keep doing "this," whatever "this" is.

With an offensive line that can't block its own shadow and a league-worst defense that has caused this Bengals team to be 0-3 in games where they've scored 34 or more points in 2025, who can blame Burrow? This organization has failed him at every turn, and he is entitled to feel this way.

Bengals must fire Zac Taylor if they want to hold on to Joe Burrow

But that doesn't mean that the organization or the fan base is giving up on their superstar player. This is arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history, and he's top-3 at the very worst. However, things are as bleak in Cincinnati as they've ever been.

As a result of several major contracts, the Bengals have some of the lowest available salary cap space in the league over the next few seasons. If the NFL Draft were tomorrow, Cincinnati would have the No. 10 pick, which isn't that bad, but isn't that great either.

So, how can the Bengals give Joe Burrow a change of scenery without him leaving Cincinnati? They can fire Zac Taylor and start from scratch on their coaching staff. That would be a breath of fresh air for the team and especially Burrow, and it could entice him to stay.

Yes, Taylor took the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988. But, did he win? Have they been back? Has Cincinnati even been to the playoffs since 2022? A lot more decorated coaches get fired for a lot less.

Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and was fired in 2020. There is certainly precedent. The Bengals have pretty much gotten worse every year since 2021, so there is no reason to keep clinging to the past.

Head coaching candidates would line up and try to outbid each other for a chance to work with Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Taylor has fumbled the opportunity to turn these great players into consistent wins, and the organization should side with the great players.

Cincinnati doesn't have premier draft capital, and they don't have a ton of salary space. What they can offer Burrow to lure him back to the Bengals is firing head coach Zac Taylor. That way, at least Burrow will know that it isn't the same old song and dance, and there is at least a chance for improvement.

