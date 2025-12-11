Dan Orlovsky just gaslit Bengals fans with outrageous Joe Burrow claim

They called me a madman for touching on the notion that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could someday be traded once the New York Jets loaded up on draft capital around the NFL trade deadline.

Not that Burrow would be over the moon about going to Gang Green's cesspool of organizational dysfunction mixed with a toxic local media. It's just getting to the point where Burrow will, in all likelihood, want a change of scenery.

Burrow's 29th birthday press conference was a fitting if saddening state of the union on his psyche. Rare vulnerability poked through. Hints were dropped that he might want out of Cincinnati.

One renowned NFL analyst is connecting the dots to imply Burrow isn't for long with the Bengals, or at the very least, he won't finish his career with the team that drafted him first overall in 2020.

Could the Bengals actually pull off blockbuster Joe Burrow trade?

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky seems to think so. On an ESPN Radio show, Orlovsky did say that he'd be shocked if Burrow retired after the season or in the ensuing years, following suit with Andrew Luck's trajectory.

However, Dan-O did name three teams, including the Jets and an AFC North rival, who should be moving heaven and earth secure Burrow's services with a Godfather trade offer:

"It would shock me if three teams weren't on the phone today after what he said yesterday, figuring out, 'How do we make him part of our football team?’ Now, three months from now, six months from now, a year from now. He obviously is in a bad place with that organization. It's not surprising. But I would be very surprised if he chose not to play football. I have three [teams] in mind. Jets, Raiders, Steelers. Those would be the three that if I were those three organizations, I'm in a brainstorm meeting now. We are figuring out a way to propose a way to get Joe Burrow, and I don't necessarily care what it takes."

I could prattle on and on about all the ways the Bengals haven't done right by Burrow. Already did plenty of that this morning, though. This is the green light for one of my favorite exercises as a sports media professional.

You know what it is. Hypothetical trade scenarios! If Cincinnati's brass had listened to me over the last half-decade, we'd have a Lombardi Trophy and far fewer problems!

Joe Burrow trade scenarios for Jets, Raiders & Steelers

Orlovsky's assertion that the Bengals would trade Burrow in the division is truly wild to me. Then again, it'd create. such a juicier rivalry.

Whatever the steep cost Pittsburgh would incur to get Burrow, they'd be so much better off. The Steelers would have their first surefire franchise QB since Big Ben. It might cost them years of first-round picks that Cincinnati could then use to build out the rest of a flawed roster. Here's a prospective package:

Steelers receive: QB Joe Burrow

Bengals receive: EDGE Nick Herbig, TE Darnell Washington, 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2027 3rd-round pick

OK but just hear me out. We've covered the Steelers briefly on purpose because that's the least realistic scenario. I've already come up with a Burrow trade for the Jets. It's as follows, from the linked piece in the lede where Who Dey Nation readers thought I was Thanos.

Jets receive: QB Joe Burrow, 2026 2nd-round pick

Bengals receive: DE Will McDonald IV, RB Breece Hall, two 2026 1st-round picks, 2026 2nd-round pick (via Cowboys), 2027 1st-round pick (via Packers, from Cowboys), & 2027 2nd-round pick

A backfield combination of Breece Hall and Chase Brown sounds pretty sweet for whomever the next QB would be. Plus, Will McDonald IV is one of the better pass rushing specialists in the league, and the Bengals badly need a better defensive end group going forward.

Then there's all that draft capital from the Jets to move up in either the 2026 or 2027 draft for a new QB of the future.

How about the Raiders? Ooh baby this is where things get spicy. Easily my most intriguing scenario that I'd actually consider were I in the Bengals front office and Burrow demanded a trade out.

Raiders receive: QB Joe Burrow

Bengals receive: DE Maxx Crosby, 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2027 2nd-round pick

Not quite a player-for-player swap, but a big-enough name for Las Vegas to ship out to not incur such a steep cost in draft capital. Burrow would be income-tax free out in Nevada, play for an organization overseen by Tom Brady, and have Ashton Jeanty flanking him in the backfield.

The drawback for Burrow personally: Another rebuild, another tough division, and another bad offensive line to play behind. But speaking of the whole no income tax thing that make the Raiders appealing: Imagine how hot of a free-agent destination Las Vegas would become with Burrow coming to town.

According to OverTheCap.com, when you put Burrow's contract on Vegas' books and remove Crosby's, the Raiders have, I kid you not, $119+ million in salary cap room to spend in 2026. Oh my lord.

Since the Bengals seem intent on letting Trey Hendrickson go, there's your Crosby replacement right there if you're Las Vegas.

Re-signing cornerback Eric Stokes to a reasonable contract is realistic for the Silver and Black. They'd still have plenty of cash to add a big-name free agent like Jamel Dean or Riq Woolen, too.

At safety, the rival Chiefs' Bryan Cook is PFF's No. 4 player at the position this season. Vegas has the cash to outbid KC for him, plus the imagined appeal of playing on a team with Burrow leading the way.

The Raiders could go absolutely nuclear. GM John Spytek was in Tampa Bay when the Bucs went all-in for a Super Bowl by signing Tom Brady. That paid off. Vegas has the high draft pick leverage, a prime superstar trade chip, and the financial means to score Joe Burrow in a blockbuster deal.

Not saying I want it to happen. Not saying it will happen. But among the teams Orlovsky named, the Raiders look might appealing. And the promise of landing Burrow could lure the biggest head coaching candidates on the market to a job that should be vacant once probable one-and-done Pete Carroll makes his exit.

Utter chaos would ensue if this came to pass. I hope Joe remains in Cincinnati for the long haul. Can't say I blame him if he asks out.

