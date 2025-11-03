Bengals’ next franchise cornerstone is already becoming glaringly obvious

The Cincinnati Bengals have a harsh truth staring them in the face. Even if their offense is one of the most explosive units in the league, their defense simply isn’t good enough. The lack of talent on that side of the ball has been painfully obvious this season, and it’s clearly time to make a change.

Without much money to spend in free agency, the Bengals may have to look to the 2026 NFL Draft to supplement their defense. There are plenty of intriguing prospects in the upcoming class on both sides of the ball.

One young defender is already making a strong case to be one of Cincinnati’s first selections. Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas is having an exceptional year, establishing himself as a top candidate for one of the Bengals’ early selections.

R Mason Thomas could be Bengals’ future star defender

The Trey Hendrickson saga has dragged on for months now. Bengals fans endured a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the offseason as conflicting reports disputed whether the star defender would sign a contract extension. Whether he’s traded this year or becomes a free agent in 2026, it seems likely that the prolific pass rusher will stay with the team next season. Even if he does, it’s time to find a long-term replacement.

Luckily, there are quite a few edge defenders expected to go in the first couple of rounds in the upcoming draft.

Thomas has quickly risen to become one of the top options. He already has 6.5 sacks this season, along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The senior defender is a pass-rusher specialist. At just under 250 pounds, he’s not at his best against the run. Stronger offensive linemen are often able to overpower him when they get their hands on him. But when he’s able to get after the quarterback, Thomas truly shines. He shows incredible acceleration off the line of scrimmage, immediately putting offensive tackles at a disadvantage. He can quickly bend around blockers, finding the quickest possible route to the quarterback.

The Sooners’ star made himself known this weekend against Tennessee. He finished the day with a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He even took that fumble recovery all the way to the end zone for a key score.

With the Bengals, Thomas could join a growing rotation of edge defenders. Whether Hendrickson is around or not, Thomas and Shemar Stewart would form a dangerous duo for years to come. He’d likely cost a second-round pick, but if the Oklahoma product can carry did current form into the NFL, he would be more than worth it.