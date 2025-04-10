Bengals NFL Draft 2025: Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Scouting Report

Prepping for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are likely focused on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, they have the big names and weapons.

But, is the back field completely set? Between Chase Brown and Zack Moss, it might be, for the coming year at least. However, this class is so loaded with talent at the running back position, it would make sense for Cincy to take one later on.

After focusing mostly on defense, the Bengals could be looking at someone like Kansas State running back DJ Giddens on Day 3. And, in Giddens, the Bengals could be getting a running back more than capable of taking the job down the line.

Kansas State RB DJ Giddens 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Positives

Patience is more than a virtue; sees lanes better than most backs

Slippery in between lanes; more elusive than he has any business being at first glance

Comes with experience being the true no. 1 back and can handle a heavy load

Giddens is not a flashy prospect by any means. But, he gets the job done. He is one of the smarter running backs in this class, and he knows he needs to be due to the fact that he isn't overly athletic and runs with longer strides. He's faster than he looks, but Giddens is going to use the little things to win rather than straight-up speed.

Negatives

Has a hard time working for extra yardage at the end of runs

Not going to blow you away with explosive cuts

Although proficient after the catch, needs to work on catch radius

If he is going to make it a long career in the NFL, Giddens has to get better on third downs. He must improve in pass blocking as well as being a bigger threat in the passing attack. He's great with the ball in his hands, but polishing his routes as a running back and working harder for the tougher grabs will go a long way.

DJ Giddens NFL Player Comparison: Matt Forte

Coming out of Tulane, Matt Forte was a bigger back who also didn't necessarily mow over opponents. The ability to sneak through lanes rather than plowing them over is the name of the game, here. He and Giddens have that similar contact balance and patience within their running style. Instead of using force, they both see the field well and work smarter, not harder.

DJ Giddens 2025 NFL Draft Player Grade: Early Day 3

Some might have Giddens as a fifth or sixth-round type of player, but I see his skill set as more valuable than that. If he's on the board for a running back-needy team in the fourth, he's a wise pick. Giddens should have no problem carving out a role in the pros, but whether or not he works his way into being a starter is on him and him alone.