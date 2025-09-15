Bengals' nightmare has become reality after latest Joe Burrow injury update

While the Cincinnati Bengals did pull off a miraculous win against the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to a gutsy drive from Jake Browning at the end of the contest, fans were more concerned with the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow after he left the game following what was deemed a toe injury.

While that injury sounded minor enough for the former No. 1 overall pick to get back on the horse after a few weeks on the mend, the latest update is such a nightmarish turn of events that it could end up ruining what the Bengals have planned during the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury that is so bad it could require surgery and sideline him for at least three months. There's a good chance that Burrow could miss all of 2025 if he gets the surgery.

Browning came into the game when Burrow was lost, and he is in line to start for this team in Week 3 against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. There's no way around this news; this is simply a crippling blow to the morale of this team and fanbase.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss 3 months with toe injury

Browning, who was intercepted three times by the Jaguars in the comeback victory, went 4-3 as a starter in the 2023 season after another Burrow injury. Browning completed 70% of his passes in those starts, and he has continued to win the backup job year after year as a result of that showing.

Browning doesn't have the incredibly quick processing speed, movement in the pocket, or arm strength that Burrow possesses. While he can distribute the ball effectively when kept clean, he is less adept than Burrow when he can't follow the designed play exactly as it was written.

The Bengals have a brutal schedule in the next few weeks, as their next four games include three road contests against the Vikings, Broncos, and Packers. The one home game mixed in comes against the Detroit Lions, who are fresh off putting up 52 points in Week 2.

While Browning will be good enough to keep a 2-0 club in the hunt for a postseason spot, the odds of them winning enough games to put them in a very advantageous position when the playoffs come around have shrunk with their franchise savior now on the mend.